PASCAGOULA — The donation of two downtown Pascagoula buildings to the Pascagoula Redevelopment Authority could boost efforts to revitalize that Gulf Coast city’s downtown area. The Heidelberg Steinberger Colmer & Burrow law firm donated the former Parker Jewelry and Parsley’s Barber Shop buildings to the Redevelopment Authority on Thursday. The authority will market the properties to potential occupants. The property ...