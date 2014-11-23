GULF OF MEXICO — State marine officials have set the daily oyster limit for commercial tongers will be 10 sacks per licensed vessel in Mississippi. The previous limit was seven sacks. The limit for commercial dredgers also is 10 sacks per day. All Mississippi waters and public or private reefs will be closed on Sundays, as well as Thanksgiving, Christmas ...Read More »
State officials expect less wheat acreage to be planted
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Excellent summer crop harvests in recent years is partly responsible for a significant decrease in the amount of wheat being planted in the state this fall. Official estimates are not yet available, but Erick Larson, grain crops agronomist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said he expects state farmers to plant less than 150,000 acres of ...Read More »
Corps' closing of river could impact grain exports
MISSISSIPPI DELTA — Closing the Mississippi River to reinforce part of the bank at the height of a record harvest season could do serious damage to grain exports, says the Waterways Council Inc., a trade group for barge shipping. The Army Corps of Engineers is closing a three-mile stretch between Memphis and Greenville during the day to reinforce a washed-out ...Read More »
Smaller harvest means higher prices for pecans this holiday season
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Mississippians love holiday recipes with pecans, but an off year may make the nuts more expensive and harder to find. Eric Stafne, associate Extension and research professor at the Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center, said the state’s pecan crop is forecast at 1 million pounds. The state produced 5 million pounds last year, and ...Read More »
State's pumpkin growers hurt by disease, summer rain
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Pumpkins are popping up on porches across Mississippi, but some growers had trouble getting them there. Many Mississippi pumpkin farmers experienced heavy disease pressure and a delayed harvest due to frequent summer rains. Growers planted more acres this year, but harvested fewer pumpkins than usual, said Stanley Wise, Union County agriculture and natural resource enterprise and community ...Read More »
October storm has little impact on state's agriculture industry
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The major storm that passed through the state Oct. 13 brought a lot of wind and rain but caused little damage to the state’s row crops, because most of them were already harvested. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture figures released Oct. 12, harvest was 87 percent complete for rice, 74 percent complete for soybeans, 98 percent ...Read More »
State's peanut farmers feeling good about this year's crop
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi producers are quite happy with the peanut crop they are harvesting in early October, and recent dry weather has provided excellent drying conditions. “Overall in the state, we’re seeing above average yields, and the lowest grade I’ve heard is 68-69, which is the highest grade some growers have gotten in the past,” said Jason Sarver, peanut ...Read More »
Sweet potato producers hoping weather turns friendly
VARDAMAN — A dry September put a damper on Mississippi sweet potato production, but the rain in early October may help the crop remaining in the field. Stephen Meyers, sweet potato specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said sweet potato fields received about an inch of rain Oct. 3. “We’re optimistic that this rain will help size up ...Read More »
State's corn crop could set new yield record
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Farmers in Mississippi may have a record year for corn. Ample rains helped bring the yield for dryland corn close that for irrigated land, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture is forecasting record yield of 180 bushels per acre, Mississippi State University analysts said. That’s four bushels higher than last year and two bushels above last month’s ...Read More »
Rice growers overcome planting challenges, expect good harvest
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Although most Mississippi rice growers battled frequent spring rains that delayed planting, hampered fertilization and challenged insect and disease management, early signs point toward a good harvest. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Crop Progress and Condition Report released Sept. 2 indicated that 58 percent of the state’s rice crop is in good condition and 28 percent is ...Read More »