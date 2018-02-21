A Hattiesburg oilman and longtime critic of Mississippi Power Co. says he won’t sue to overturn a settlement that regulators approved earlier this month. Thomas Blanton said Tuesday in a statement that he still believes the Mississippi Public Service Commission didn’t have the power to change the plant’s permit to allow it to burn only natural gas, instead of gasifying ...Read More »
Planners detail second phase of possible Hattiesburg bypass
The first phase isn't built yet, but planners are already considering a second leg of a bypass around a south Mississippi city. Local media report that Hattiesburg and Forrest County leaders heard presentations Monday about a road to connect U.S. 49 on the north side of Hattiesburg to Interstate 59. Planners proposed a first phase from U.S. 98 in western
Complaint: Hattiesburg workers owed big pay hike
Up to 2,000 workers at the General Dynamics Information Technology Call Center in Hattiesburg stand to see a substantial increase in pay if the U.S. Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division rules in favor of a complaint filed by the Communications Workers of America. The Hattiesburg workers, according to the union, could see their wages increased by $3,682 to $6,572
First Bancshares continues regional expansion
By JACK WEATHERLY Hattiesburg-based First Bancshares, holding company for The First, has signed an agreement to acquire Tallahassee, Fla.-based Sunshine Financial, parent of Sunshine Community Bank, in a stock and cash deal of about $32 million. The deal is a continuation of First Bancshares plan to grow a territory staked out in 2009, stretching north to Jackson, south to the
Rural hospital in north Mississippi sold to new owner
A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds. Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee. Curea
Latest failure from Barbour years: Stion to shut down plant in Hattiesburg
By JACK WEATHERLY Stion Corp., the solar panel maker in Hattiesburg, will shut down, the company said in a letter. The San Jose, Calif.-based company's Hattiesburg facility has been operating since 2012, said in the letter it would "discontinue operations," Greentech Media, an industry publication, reported on Monday. Stion was one of five alternative-energy projects begun during the administration of Gov.
Hattiesburg Country Club making turn with new ownership
By BECKY GILLETTE For 98 years, the Hattiesburg Country Club has been owned by member stockholders. Those stockholders recently voted for a new lease on life for the club by selling it to Carter Callaway, a former professional golfer who has been building homes in Hattiesburg since after Katrina, and Paul Maholm, a retired professional baseball player originally from Holly
Republican wins Mississippi House seat in special election
An open seat in the Mississippi House remains in Republican control after a special election to replace a representative who became the mayor of Hattiesburg. Missy Warren McGee, a one-time legislative aide to former Sen. Trent Lott, defeated social worker Kathryn Rehner in Tuesday's runoff in House District 102 in Forrest and Lamar counties. Neither candidate had any previous electoral
Hattiesburg increases taxes to fund public safety projects
One Mississippi city is increasing property taxes to help pay for police and fire protection. The Hattiesburg City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to for a slight property tax increase for the budget year that begins Oct. 1. The Hattiesburg American reports that the owner of a $100,000 home will pay about $32.50 more in taxes per year. Part of the money will