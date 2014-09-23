ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — High demand for hay last winter, a wet spring and heavy insect pressure have all challenged the state’s pastureland, which means hay may be scarce this winter. Rocky Lemus, forage specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said these factors pushed the state’s hay inventories 20 percent lower than the three-year average. “The state had about ...Read More »
Weather, armyworms challenge turf and forage producers
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Turf and forage producers in Mississippi need fewer clouds and more sunshine. In 2014, forage producers raised an estimated 600,000 acres of hay across the state. There are about 60 farms producing sod for sale in the state. Turf production… The unusually harsh winter melted into a cool, wet spring and summer, which slowed spring growth and ...Read More »
Cold, wet weather raising concerns of hay producers
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Hay producers need warmer temperatures and drier ground to catch up with production this spring. “Everything is shaping up to be late with all the wet, cool weather we’ve had,” said Charlie Bush, Mississippi State University Extension Service agent in Simpson County. Simpson was one of the counties where some fields flooded after most areas in central ...Read More »
Farmers see weaker market prices for agronomic crops
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi’s top two agricultural commodities — poultry and forestry — maintained their strength in 2013, but most agronomic crop values took a hit from significantly lower prices than those earned in 2012. John Michael Riley, agricultural economist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said agronomic crop prices were a major drag in the state’s total agricultural ...Read More »
State's dairy farmers still facing steep feed costs
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — This year continues the trend of high feed prices, making it very challenging for Mississippi dairy farms to make a profit. Lamar Adams, dairy specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said prices farmers are paid for their milk have been higher than in recent years, but feed prices have remained much higher than ever before. ...Read More »
State's ranchers welcome rain; relieves feed costs
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Rains are taking some feed-cost pressure off Mississippi cattle producers as the end of summer approaches. Jane Parish, beef specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service, said summer droughts often reduce hay yields, and the resulting sparse grass in pastures can trigger hay feedings before the first frost hits. This year, rains across most of the ...Read More »
Invasive stem maggots threaten state's pasturelands
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Forage producers and their livestock are not the only ones admiring the plentiful bermudagrass fields and pastures across the state this year. Another invasive insect has arrived in Mississippi, this time to take a bite out of potentially strong hay yields. Stem maggots are joining the list of invasive species in the state that includes fire ants, ...Read More »
Hay and forage producers hoping for blue skies
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — As pastures transition from cool-season to warm-season grasses, the state’s hay and forage producers hope for sunny days that are better suited to growing and harvesting quality crops. “We’re finishing up with our cool season forages, which are annual ryegrass, wheat and oats with some clovers mixed in,” said Mark Mowdy, an area agent with the Mississippi ...Read More »
State's ag production tops $7B for second consecutive year
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Significant production levels and high market prices combined to give Mississippi’s agricultural commodities their second year in a row of over $7 billion in total value. Mississippi State University agricultural economists gathered preliminary data from crop production reports, world agricultural supply and demand estimates, industry resources and U.S. Department of Agriculture outlook reports. They predict a $7.3-billion ...Read More »
State's hay producers see increased yield
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi’s hay producers increased acreage and yields this season in spite of variable rainfall across the state. “Hay production systems in the central part of the state had a really good season,” said Rocky Lemus, Mississippi State University Extension Service forage specialist. “We’ve been blessed with quite a bit of rain in central Mississippi, and the hay ...Read More »