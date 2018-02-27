A pack of Marlboros at a convenience store near the Mississippi Capitol costs about $4.99, which includes tax. If the Legislature chooses one possible option for a cigarette tax increase, the same pack could run $5.31. For a person who smokes a pack a day, that’s a difference of nearly $115 every year. The push for a Mississippi tobacco tax ...Read More »
Mississippians not required to be 21 to buy tobacco products
A House committee doesn’t want to require Mississippians to be 21 to buy tobacco products. The House Ways and Means Committee, on a split voice vote Wednesday, rejected House Bill 835 . The measure sponsored by Rep. Debra Butler Dixon, a Raymond Democrat, would have increased the age to buy cigarettes and other products from the current 18. States with ages above ...Read More »
Health spending a priority for local businesses
By JULIA MILLER With the dawning of November, most people’s attentions are turning toward the holidays, but for business owners, there’s the standard end-of-the-year checklist that must be addressed. From financial statements to plans for the new year, this time of the year can become a season of tying up loose ends. One thing you shouldn’t forget is health insurance ...Read More »
55 cases of West Nile virus in Mississippi so far in 2017
The Mississippi State Department of Health is confirming one new case of West Nile virus. That brings the total so far this year to 55 cases of the mosquito-borne illness, including two people who died weeks ago. The new case is in Monroe County. In 2016, the state had 43 cases with two deaths. So far this year, there have ...Read More »
Teladoc services give employees access to round-the-clock health care
By BECKY GILLETTE Anyone who had waited in a doctor’s office or emergency room for a long time either for themselves or a sick child can really appreciate the benefits of Teladoc, Inc. Not only do you avoid exposure to viruses and long wait times, but the cost is reasonable. Teladoc, Inc. is a service an employer can provide to ...Read More »
Mississippi has 1st West Nile virus death of 2017
Mississippi is reporting its first West Nile virus death for 2017. State Health Department officials say Monday that a person from Grenada County has died. Nine new cases of the virus were confirmed in Mississippi during the past week, including the person who died. Those bring the state total to 19 laboratory-confirmed cases this year. Forrest and Hinds counties each ...Read More »
Sole insurer in Mississippi insurance exchange faces tax credit fate
By JACK WEATHERLY All 82 Mississippi counties will have only one insurer in the federal marketplace in 2018 as things stand now. Humana will pull out at the end of this year. The premiums for Ambetter of Magnolia, the sole insurer in the state, have yet to be finalized but they present “no staggering increase,” said Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney. ...Read More »
Oxford pre-op center to expand MRI capabilities
An Oxford medical imaging center will be expanding its MRI capabilities. The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday approved Oxford Pre-Op and Imaging Center to expand its magnetic resonance imaging resources. The medical facility serves Lafayette County and the surrounding areas. The project will cost $1,935,457. Mississippi requires a certificate of need as part of a process meant to ...Read More »
With health exchange in limbo, Mississippi will lose another insurer
By JACK WEATHERLY Who knows what will happen with the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, but Mississippi will be down to one insurer in its exchange as Humana will be gone at the end of the year, leaving only Ambetter of Magnolia to cover the state. Ambetter premiums on the benchmark “silver plan” have increased 25 percent on average this ...Read More »
FOCUS ON HEALTH — Spinal patient becomes supporter, entrepreneur
By CAREY MILLER / Health and Research News Service Methodist Rehabilitation Center’s spinal cord injury support group plans to hold a meeting at Playtime, a restaurant/arcade that opened last April in Clinton. But it’s not just for the fun, food and games. The group also wants to show support for one of its most dedicated members. Playtime owner Sancho Johnson, 44, ...Read More »