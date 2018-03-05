General contractor Brasfield & Gorrie recently began construction on a $180 million new pediatrics tower at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. A ceremonial groundbreaking was held in December. Site work began in January, and the project will be completed in fall 2020. The seven-story, 340,000-square-foot tower is being built adjacent to Batson Children’s Hospital. The structure ...Read More »
Mississippi doc named chief medical office for Molina
Mississippi doc named chief medical office for Molina Molina Healthcare has tapped a Mississippi physician to served as the chief medical officer for its Mississippi operations. Jackson area family physician Dr. Thomas Joiner will be responsible for overseeing the clinical operations, including utilization management, case management and quality improvement for Molina Healthcare of Mississippi, which won a contract last year ...Read More »
Medical board selects executive director
By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Kenneth Cleveland has been named executive director of the Mississippi Medical Licensure Board. The position has been vacant since July 1, when Dr. John Hall left after the board voted to not extend his contract after a year during which his aggressive style was brought to bear on physicians’ sexual behavior with patients. “We did more ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Early intervention with disadvantaged children has high ROI
Gov. Phil Bryant kicked off a recent seminar at the Civil Rights Museum auditorium featuring Nobel Prize winning economist Dr. James Heckman. An expert in the economics of human development, Dr. Heckman spoke on “Making the Case for Investing in High Quality Early Childhood Education in Mississippi.” The Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of ...Read More »
Amazon wades into health care, with JPMorgan and Berkshire
Amazon is diving into health care, teaming up with Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and the New York bank JPMorgan Chase, to create a company that helps their U.S. employees find quality care “at a reasonable cost.” The leaders of each company, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Buffett, and JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, offered few details Tuesday and said that the project is in ...Read More »
Analysis: Clash of ideology on health care regulation
A clash of ideology was on display last week in the Mississippi Legislature. On one side were free-market conservatives who want to overturn the state’s longtime system of limiting new medical facilities and services. On the other side are defenders of the current system who fear that changes could harm financially fragile parts of the state’s current health care system. ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Cuts put Mississippi health care infrastructure at risk
Our politicians these days seem to look only at the costs of health care when making policy decisions. Thus, it is no surprise legislative leaders are proposing to cut already low Medicaid reimbursements by 5% while Congressional leaders look to slash health care spending wherever they can. People with health crises have a different view. During this flu epidemic, ...Read More »
Batson Children’s Hospital getting a much-needed facelift
By NASH NUNNERY Easing the anxiety of a hospital stay for children – and their parents – while providing the absolute best care available has always been the hallmark for Children’s of Mississippi’s Batson Children’s Hospital. The only medical facility in Mississippi devoted exclusively to the care of children and adolescents, Batson will be getting a much-needed facelift with the ...Read More »
HEALTHCARE MISSISSIPPI — Two thirds of all falls can be prevented
By CALLIE DANIELS BRYANT Two years ago on a March, Anderson Regional Health Center (ARMC) rose to a call for patient safety by reducing fall risks in healthcare practice, and its successful method became a nationwide practice. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) sponsored a program seeking solutions to reduce fall risks, and selected ARMC along with 10 other ...Read More »
Medicaid up for big debates at Mississippi Capitol in 2018
Mississippi legislators in 2018 are expected to bicker over Medicaid, a government health insurance program that consumes a large portion of the state budget and covers about 1 in every 4 residents. The program comes up for a thorough review every few years, and 2018 is one of them. Legislators could discuss a wide range of issues, including managed-care contracts ...Read More »