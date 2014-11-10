BATESVILLE — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be raising the posted weight limits of several Highway 6 bridges between Batesville and Clarksdale. In order to raise the posted weight limits, MDOT bridge maintenance crews replaced and constructed additional shoring for numerous timber pilings which support the bridge. Raising the posted limits will allow commercial vehicles, such as empty ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Highway 6
Roadway slide repair forces closure of Highway 6
NETTLETON — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing a section of state Highway 6 between Nettleton and Plantersville to repair a roadway slide. MDOT officials say the roadway will be closed in both directions starting tomorrow at 7 a.m. The roadway work is expected to be complete by Nov. 18. MDOT is telling motorists to use U.S. Highway 45 ...Read More »
Delta Council says condition of Highway 6 'of crisis dimensions'
MISSISSIPPI DELTA — As the 2014 harvest progresses, the transportation arteries that move the crop from the field to its market place in Northwest Mississippi is choked down, according to Stoneville-based Delta Council. Due to structurally deficient bridge structures throughout the Batesville-to-Clarksdale reach of Highway 6, hundreds of trucks loaded full of grain are being detoured to other routes even ...Read More »
Double roundabout project to get underway next week
OXFORD — The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is set to begin a double roundabout project at Old Taylor Road in Oxford. The project will construct a double roundabout at the Old Taylor Road and Highway 6 intersection. There will be one roundabout on either side of the Old Taylor Road Bridge over Highway 6. The purpose of the project ...Read More »