A rally was staged Saturday in Canton to protest conditions at the gleaming-white, mile-long Nissan plant. The creation of 6,400 superior jobs does present some situations. Granted, losing fingers in on the job is bad, but, sadly, things like that happen in heavy industry. And keeping the line moving when an employee passes out on the plant floor and later ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Hillary Clinton
DAVID DALLAS: Granny’s voting odyssey
Tuesday was election day. As a result, Donald J. Trump is the next President of our United States. Many people thought we’d elect a woman to be our next President, but we didn’t. No judgment: it’s all a part of the American experiment. My grandmother is 96. She was born in 1920, the year women in this country were given ...Read More »
US stocks sharply higher in afternoon trading; oil rises
U.S. stocks surged in afternoon trading Monday, putting the market on course to snap a nine-day losing streak. Financial and health care stocks led the broad rally, as investors focused on the latest turns in the presidential race in the final hours before Election Day. The FBI announced late Sunday that its review of newly discovered Hillary Clinton emails found ...Read More »
The election impact: How consumers are reacting
Americans have been anxious about the contentious presidential election, and when they get fretful, they tend to stop shopping. While government reports show overall spending has held up, some analysts say they’re seeing signs that shoppers are being cautious. A dip is normal before an election, but the question this year is whether the uncertainty could drag on after election ...Read More »
Stocks give up gains on FBI inquiry into new Clinton emails
U.S. stocks quickly turned lower Friday afternoon after the FBI notified Congress that it will investigate new emails found in a probe of a private server that belonged to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. That injected a note of uncertainty just a week and a half before the presidential election. KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average lost 60 points, ...Read More »
#justsayin takes a look at Hillary and Obama
This week, Ford Williams takes a look at Barack Obama’s changing view of Hillary since the 2008 election. Ford is a freshman at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame. He is the recipient of numerous ...Read More »
#justsayin — Williams takes a look at Hillary Clinton
This cartoon from cartoonist Ford Williams plays on the Hillary Clinton’s problem with saying she is for all Americans. Ford is a freshman at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in Savannah, Georgia, and a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected to the Hall of Fame. He is the recipient of ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Congress should be ready to impeach whoever wins
Pogo Possum, the anti-hero of Okefenokee Swamp made famous through the satire of cartoonist Walt Kelly, once said, “We have met the enemy and he is us.” How true is that with regard to the presidential candidates we picked? In its 34 years USA Today has never taken sides in a presidential election. This year it felt compelled ...Read More »
MARIANNE HILL: Undecided about Trump? Questions to consider
Why not Trump? It’s about time our politicians asked “Where have we gone wrong?” Good question and here is the short answer: you, our elected representatives, have not been doing your job. You work hard to get campaign money, but neglect the basics. Half our young people can’t get a decent job. Same is true for those of us ...Read More »
#justsayin — New cartoon series appears in the MBJ
The Mississippi Business Journal is launching a new cartoon series entitled #justsayin by Ford Williams of Ridgeland. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. The first cartoon in the series is in this edition, the first day of the 2016 Neshoba County Fair. The setting of the cartoon is the Fair’s ...Read More »