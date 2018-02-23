Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will open on Feb. 28 in Clinton. The 3,500 square-foot fast-casual restaurant, located at 734 Clinton Parkway, across from Anytime Fitness, will be Clinton’s first Fuzzy’s, owned, built and operated by franchisee Lindsay Rasmussen. “We are excited to introduce Fuzzy’s Taco Shop to Clinton and get to know the members of the community,” said Ansara. “We think ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands project clothed in silence
By JACK WEATHERLY The former managing partner in the $250 million plan to build a mixed-use community on the former 152-acre Colonial Country Club property in Jackson is no longer involved in the effort. Bo Lockard recently referred the Mississippi Business Journal to Luke Guarisco, whom he said was an original investor in the project. Numerous calls over several weeks to Guarisco ...Read More »
East and West (Capitol) move toward meeting in middle
By JACK WEATHERLY By the time this is published, all 31 apartments in the Capitol Art Lofts may well have been taken. The first unit was leased in November, and most of the rest have gone since then. As of Tuesday only two were available. The lofts attracted more than 300 inquiries and 100-plus actual applications, according to Nicole Lockhart, ...Read More »
‘Classy burger joint’ marries tradition and whimsy
By JACK WEATHERLY Haute hamburgers and curated cocktails. Not exactly a classic match, but that’s just fine and dandy with Ray-Scott Miller. In fact Fine & Dandy is the name of his new restaurant in Jackson’s District at Eastover. There’s more than a little whimsy with the restaurant, starting with the menu, which informs the diners that they are in ...Read More »
Fondren hotel developers turn dirt, hope to turn around attitudes
By JACK WEATHERLY Dirt has been literally and ceremonially turned for the Hilton Homewood Suites hotel and the developers continue to work on winning over the Fondren community in north Jackson. About 100 people, including neighbors, and city and state officials, gathered beneath a white pavilion on a brisk sunny Tuesday morning on the two-acre State Street site. A community ...Read More »
Lumumba undaunted on Jackson convention hotel after latest deal unravels
JRA dropped developer EDT after it insisted on $60 million public contribution By TED CARTER New Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is not ready to call it quits on a convention center hotel after the demise of the Jackson Redevelopment Authority’s two-year effort to complete a deal for one. A Sept. 27 Redevelopment Authority decision to drop Washington, D.C.-based Engineering Design Technologies ...Read More »
Analysis: School takeover tangled in web of other issues
The potential state takeover of Mississippi’s second-largest school district has highlighted the depth of anger some people feel about how policymakers treat public education and how some legislators have acted toward the capital city. The state Board of Education last week asked Republican Gov. Phil Bryant to declare that an “extreme emergency” exists in Jackson Public Schools. That is a ...Read More »
Former restaurant owner indicted for embezzlement
A former Mississippi restaurant owner accused of embezzling child support money from a former employee has been indicted. The Clarion-Ledger reported Friday that Patrick Kelly, owner of the defunct Mint and Julep’s restaurants, was indicted on a charged of embezzlement of child support money from Charles Wiggins. Wiggins had his wages garnished by the Mississippi Department of Human Services to pay his ...Read More »
Plans announced for 125-room Hilton hotel in Fondren
By JACK WEATHERLY The Heritage Hospitality Group announced plans on Wednesday to build a 125-guestroom Hilton Homewood Suites Hotel in Fondren. The hotel will be built with the medical corridor in mind. Otherwise, it is geared toward multi-day business travelers and others, according to Chico Patel, chief executive of the Ridgeland-based group. The project will add “another piece to the Fondren ...Read More »
Clinton taking steps toward becoming ‘smarter’
By JACK WEATHERLY Clinton is taking steps toward becoming a “smart city.” Mark Jones, director of communications for the city calls them “baby steps.” One is that the Hinds County city has put in an air-conditioning system with motion sensors in its police and justice building, according to Jones. The sensors help to determine peak activity so that the system ...Read More »