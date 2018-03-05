Amber Bell of Kosciusko and Cade Montague of McAdams have recently joined the Holmes Community College family. Bell is the new Smart-Start Navigator at the Attala Center in Kosciusko and Montague is an academic fieldwork coordinator and instructor for the Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology (OTA) program on the Ridgeland Campus. Bell earned her master’s in higher education administration and student ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Holmes Community College
Holmes Community College wins 11 CPRAM awards
Members of the Communications and Marketing/Recruiting Departments of Holmes Community College won 11 awards, including a Grand Award, from the College Public Relations Association of Mississippi annual conference. Steve Diffey, Mary Margaret Busby and Katherine Ellard from the Communications Department and Stephanie Wood and Barin von Foregger from the Marketing/Recruiting Department along with former employees Hilliary O’Briant and Jim Tomlinson ...Read More »
Wood joins Holmes
Stephanie Wood has joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the graphic designer. Wood attended The University of Mississippi as a graphic design/art major for one year before transferring to the Art Institute of Atlanta. She has served as a graphic designer for Hightower Advertising Agency in Madison, as art director for Hederman Brothers Printing, and as an art ...Read More »
Madison County supervisors to hear new proposals for conference center
By TED CARTER The push for a conference center and privately funded hotel in Madison County has been mostly dormant the past 10 years. That could end Aug. 17 when the Board of Supervisors takes up a resolution to support a proposal from the county’s Economic Development Authority to explore a partnership with Holmes Community College for building a 63,000-square-foot center ...Read More »
Boyce stepping down as president of community college
GOODMAN — The president of Holmes Community College will be stepping down on June 30 to become associate commissioner for academic affairs with the Institutions of Higher Learning. Glenn Boyce has been president at Holmes since 2005. The junior college’s main campus is in Goodman with branches in Ridgeland, Kosciusko and Grenada. Before being named president of Holmes, Boyce was ...Read More »
Education at top of Madison Co. economic growth strategy
The City of Madison’s objections to Jackson State University’s plan to open a satellite campus in the city comes just as Madison County has wrapped up work on a strategic plan that puts cultivating an educated workforce atop the county’s priorities. In a counter to Madison’s position, the county’s Board of Supervisors last Monday night unanimously passed a resolution supporting ...Read More »
Classes are forming for entrepreneurial training in Madison County
Madison County Economic Development Authority is partnering with Holmes Community College in Ridgeland to offer an entrepreneurial training program called Operation JumpStart. Operation JumpStart is a hands-on, 36 hour training program designed to help aspiring and existing entrepreneurs determine the feasibility of their business ideas while building essential business planning and preparation skills. Skills learned include business concept development; market ...Read More »
BankPlus hires, promotes
BankPlus recently announced multiple promotions and new-hires. Angie Martin was promoted to bank officer in the bank’s Flora office. Martin has over 22 years of experience in the banking industry and has been with BankPlus for 12 years. A native of Flora, Martin is a graduate of Holmes Community College. In the community, Martin formerly served on the board of ...Read More »