HORNE LLP recently admitted Anna Stroble, J.D., and Bruce Walt into the firm’s partnership and named Jason Saulters, CPA, CGMA, as the partner in charge of franchise services. Stroble is a government services partner where her primary focus is helping multiple states and local agencies with disaster response. She joined the firm in 2015 after practicing law for more than ...Read More »
Tag Archives: HORNE LLP
Hurt honored at HORNE LLP’s Charles Curry Scholarship Award Ceremony
Jackson State University student Robert Hurt was recently awarded the HORNE LLP – Charles Curry Scholarship Award. The award was established to honor the memory of HORNE Senior Manager Charles Curry who passed away in 2015. Curry was a charter member of the Belonging at HORNE Steering Committee. Hurt, of Greenville, is a senior accounting and finance major at Jackson ...Read More »
HORNE’s Tax Partner Joins Mississippi Economic Council’s Board of Governors
HORNE LLP Tax Partner John Scott, CPA, recently joined the Mississippi Economic Council’s (MEC) Board of Governors. Scott will assist the MEC in its mission of building a sense of statewide business community while also providing perspective in the specific areas of tax legislation and tax policies. The MEC is the state’s chamber of commerce, and its board of governors ...Read More »
HORNE LLP Promotes Three Ridgeland Team Members
HORNE LLP, an accounting and business advisory firm, recently announced the promotion of Ridgeland team members Matt Ferrell, Matt Elkins and Jon Legner. On the construction team, Ferrell and Elkins were both promoted to senior manager. Legner was promoted to manager on the public and middle market team.Read More »
HORNE LLP Promotes 15 Ridgeland Team Members
HORNE LLP, a top 50 accounting and business advisory firms nationally, recently announced the promotion of 15 Ridgeland team members. » Ben Boykin (Government Services), Senior Associate. » Chris Hood (Government Services), Supervisor. » Ted Watson (Government Services), Supervisor. » Sam Dyse (Government Services), Supervisor. » Malanda Stewart (Government Services), Supervisor. » Holly Smith (Government Services), Manager. » Bill Wadlington ...Read More »
HORNE LLP promotes nine Ridgeland team members
HORNE LLP, an accounting and business advisory firms, recently announced the promotion of Ridgeland team members Roxanne Anderson, Jasmine Brown, Caitlin Glover, Elizabeth Ford, Ali Garrison, James Bellipanni, Clark Shearer, Justin Poole and Scott Dawkins. Both promoted to senior manager, Anderson serves on the service transformation team and Dawkins serves on the public and middle market team. Brown was promoted ...Read More »
May joins HORNE
Tara May, CPA, CPFA, has joined HORNE LLP in Ridgeland, as a retirement plan advisor for HORNE Wealth Advisers. With her more than 20 years of experience in the retirement plan industry, May advises business owners and plan participants in meeting their individualized goals through company sponsored retirement plans. May also has experience in assisting plan sponsors, other trusted advisors ...Read More »
HORNE promotes Rushing
The accounting and business advisory firm of HORNE LLP recently promoted Kassi Rushing, APR, to the director of people growth and engagement. Rushing now leads the people growth and engagement strategy for more than 500 team members across the country. The newly formed team is a result of her vision to unite the former communication department and learning and development ...Read More »
HORNE admits 2 partners
Ashley McAdams, CPA, and Scott Keller have been admitted as partners with HORNE, LLP, one of the nation’s Top 50 accounting firms. McAdams is part of HORNE’s financial institutions team where she specializes in external and internal audit services including Sarbanes-Oxley compliance reviews to community banks and public companies. She has more than 10 years of experience providing assurance and ...Read More »
Supervisors unclear on Singing River's financial, pension issues
PASCAGOULA — After meeting with officials with Singing River Health System yesterday, Jackson County supervisors are still unclear about financial and pension funding problems. “We are taking all the steps we need to do to gather all the information to find out what happened, why it happened and to make sure this type of problem doesn’t happen again. We really ...Read More »