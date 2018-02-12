By Mike Petters At Huntington Ingalls Industries, our ethics philosophy is simple: Always do the right thing. Even when no one is looking. Especially when no one is looking. At HII, every decision we make—no matter how small—is guided by our Code of Ethics and Business Conduct and by our Company Values: Integrity, Safety, Honesty, Engagement, Responsibility and Performance. These ...Read More »
Mississippi shipyard gets $44M addition to contract
Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been given a nearly $44 million addition to a previous contract. The Sun Herald reports the contract is for long lead time material and engineering and pre-production activities for construction of a DDG-125 ship. About 27 percent of the work will be done in Pascagoula. The rest of the work will be done in Indianapolis, ...Read More »
Ingalls: Shipyard of the future
» Bond issues fund infrastructure and facility improvements By LISA MONTI Huntington-Ingalls Inc., America’s largest military shipbuilding company and Mississippi’s largest private employer, is entering the second year of its Shipyard of the Future initiative. This year, the Legislature approved a $45 million general obligation bond issue for Ingalls to go with previous issues. As in the past, the company will ...Read More »
Ingalls will christen amphibious transport dock Portland
Ingalls Shipbuilding will formally christen LPD 27 — the Portland — during ceremonies set for Saturday at the Pascagoula shipyard. The Mississippi Press reports LPD 27 is the 11th amphibious transport dock built by Ingalls and is the third ship to carry the name Portland. The first USS Portland was the lead ship of a new class of heavy cruisers. ...Read More »
Huntington Ingalls beats first quarter revenue estimates
MBJ staff Huntington Ingalls Industries reported on Thursday first quarter 2016 revenues of $1.76 billion, up 12.3 percent from last year. Earnings per share in the quarter were $2.87, compared with $1.79 a year earlier. Increases were primarily driven by strong operating performance at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, according to the company. The company also operates a shipyard at Newport ...Read More »
Ingalls Shipbuilding successfully tests John Murtha
PASCAGOULA — Huntington Ingalls Industries’ 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, John P. Murtha, spent four days in the Gulf of Mexico last week with Ingalls’ test and trials team operating the ship and performing more than 200 test events. The Sun Herald reports the ship was built at HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula. Major evolutions during builder’s trials ...Read More »
Ingalls to christen US Coast Guard cutter Munro Saturday
PASCAGOULA — Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula will christen its sixth U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter this Saturday with the christening of the Munro. The Mississippi Press reports U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Paul Zukunft is the keynote speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony. Julie Sheehan, great-niece of ship namesake Douglas Munro, is the ship sponsor. Munro is the only ...Read More »
At 38, Jennifer Childs continues growth with Ingalls
By LYNN LOFTON At age 38, Jennifer Childs has an impressive resume and could rest on her laurels. That’s not likely to happen as this Huntington Ingalls Industries employee continues to add to her credentials with professional and personal accomplishments. She’s worked with the Pascagoula shipbuilder — the state’s largest private employer — eight years with the current job title of ...Read More »
McDaniel promises to protect shipbuilders; Cochran focuses on farmers
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Republican U.S. Senate challenger Chris McDaniel promised yesterday to protect naval shipbuilding despite a national debt he views as the greatest threat to American security, while incumbent Thad Cochran focused on his record of helping Mississippi farmers. McDaniel, a state senator from Ellisville, campaigned yesterday along the Gulf Coast, seeking to mobilize voters for the June 24 ...Read More »
Navy cost-cutting effort could have impact on shipyard
GULFPORT — A money-saving move by the U.S. Navy has officials at Huntington Ingalls Industries unsure of the future for the company’s Gulfport shipyard, which employs 650 people. The Composite Center of Excellence held the first two contracts to build deckhouses for Zumwalt-class destroyers, but lost the third to General Dynamics’ Bath Iron Works in Maine. The Gulfport plant also ...Read More »