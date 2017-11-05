President Trump and Republican leaders in Congress should add one small thing to the tax reform bill to truly help make American great again. In case you haven’t noticed, corporate earnings are driving the stock market to record highs. Across the board, earnings are up; earnings are strong. When the corporate tax cut House Republican leaders revealed last ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook most valuable brands
Technology giants Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Facebook have been named the Top 5 companies in the 2017 Brandz top 100 most valuable global brands ranking, carried out by WPP and Kantar Millward Brown. Now in its 12th year, the study combines measures of brand equity, based on interviews with more than 3 million consumers about thousands of global brands, ...Read More »
TODD SMITH — Tech giants top the best global brands list for 3rd year
There’s yet another superlative to bestow on Apple: Best Global Brand. The company topped the annual Interbrand Best Global Brand report, followed by Google. The companies placed first and second for the third year in a row. Interbrand, a brand consultancy, determines 100 companies’ ranks by considering how much revenue they earn from a branded product, how effective the brand ...Read More »
PHIL HARDWICK — Turning things around: Two companies and one federal agency
The cover of the current issue of the Harvard Business Review proclaims, “Making Strategy Work – How to Avoid the Traps and Execute Brilliantly.” Strategy is about how to achieve goals. It is especially important for companies that were once flying high, but have found themselves at a lower altitude. Turning around a struggling company is a daunting task. So ...Read More »
Aerotec goes Hollywood again
PICAYUNE — Aerotec, LLC, recently provided airborne LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) for IBM’s “Smarter Planet” series of videos. “Data Anthem” was produced by Ogilvy & Mather New York and directed by James Frost of Zoo Films. Aerotec’s airborne LIDAR was used for the opening scene and some of the follow-on scenes. IBM’s “Smarter Planet” videos are being used to ...Read More »