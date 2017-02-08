Gov. Phil Bryant is naming recently retired Mississippi Supreme Court Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia to the College Board. The 64-year-old Lamar replaces Karen Cummins, a trustee who died from cancer in January, representing the northern third of the state. Senators must confirm Lamar’s nomination to 12-member board, which oversees Mississippi’s eight public universities. She would serve the remainder of ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: We make it hard to settle race-tainted issues in Mississippi
What confounds you most about our state?” Sid Salter asked me in 2002. “Two things,” I responded, “our lingering love to hate and our sand box mentality. Bitter the irony that evil seeds of hate and selfishness can grow in the same big hearts of people who reach out to help others in times of need. Mississippi schizophrenia – neighborliness ...Read More »
College Board names Ole Miss provost, Morris Stocks, as interim leader
JACKSON — The College Board has named University of Mississippi Provost Morris Stocks to lead the university on an interim basis beginning June 15. After the board refused to renew his contract, Chancellor Dan Jones wasn’t scheduled to step down until Sept. 15. But Jones says he will take leave beginning June 15, and Stocks will assume his authority then. ...Read More »
Bryant nominates Columbus periodontist to College Board
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant on Tuesday nominated a periodontist from north Mississippi to serve on the 12-member state College Board. Dr. John W. Starr Jr., 57, lives in Columbus and has offices there and in Starkville. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Bryant chose Starr for a nine-year term that ...Read More »
College Board names Glenn Boyce as higher education chief
JACKSON — The College Board is naming former Holmes County Community College President Glenn Boyce as permanent higher education commissioner. The board announced Boyce Friday after choosing Boyce in executive session Thursday. Boyce has been serving as associate commissioner for academic affairs since June. Before that, he had served as president of Holmes Community College since 2005. The board had ...Read More »
DAN JONES FALLOUT — Borsig says no thanks to leading 8 Mississippi universities
JACKSON — Acting state Commissioner of Higher Education Jim Borsig said there’s no connection between his decision to step away from the job and tumultuous talks he led about the University of Mississippi chancellor’s contract. Borsig announced Thursday that he wants to remain president of Mississippi University for Women rather than lead the state’s system of eight public universities. He has ...Read More »
IHL stirs up a hornets nest
Ricky Nobile takes a look at the controversial decision the IHL has made in ousting highly popular chancellor Dan Jones.Read More »
College Board could discuss new higher education leader
JACKSON — Mississippi could get a new leader of its higher education system soon. The College Board is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon to discuss personnel issues. Board President Aubrey Patterson of Tupelo wouldn’t say Wednesday whether the board will discuss a successor Thursday to Higher Education Commissioner Hank Bounds. Under a 2013 board policy, members can choose a new ...Read More »
Fitch awards solid AA to IHL borrowing
The candidate selected to replace the departing Hank Bounds as Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education will inherit a sound and stable borrower profile for the State Institutions of Higher Learning. In a Jan. 13 ratings report, Fitch Ratings Service maintained the AA rating on a new issuance of revenue bonds the IHL expects to sell the week of Jan. 26. ...Read More »
DAVID DALLAS — Mississippi needs one university
Football season is here and what better time to consider consolidating our public universities in Mississippi as we strive for that coveted spot in the BCS national championship. After all, what is the value of higher education if alums can only brag about Rhodes Scholars. While school consolidation in many ways has proven detrimental to our primary and secondary school ...Read More »