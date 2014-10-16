WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) are supporting a decision that they say will benefit U.S. steel producers in Mississippi and other states by allowing the United States to act against the unfair surge in imported steel reinforcing bar or “rebar.” The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) has reached a unanimous determination that rebar ...Read More »
Moon issues statement on Congress' Ex-Im Bank vote
JACKSON — Following House and Senate passage of a continuing resolution that temporarily reauthorizes the Export-Import (Ex-Im) Bank, Mississippi Manufacturers Association (MMA) President and CEO Jay C. Moon has issued a statement. “Mississippians, along with others across the nation, have brought to Congress’ attention the vitality of what the Export-Import Bank means to the United States,” Moon said. “Congress has ...Read More »
Senators push for protecting steel producers from imported rebar
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) are supporting efforts that they say will ensure that U.S. steel producers in Mississippi and other states are protected from imported steel reinforcing bar, or “rebar.” Cochran and Wicker are encouraging Meredith Broadbent, chairman of the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), to protect the U.S. rebar industry by ...Read More »
Cochran has doubts about effectiveness of antidumping efforts
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) is questioning the effectiveness of antidumping levies as evidence mounts that some nations are finding ways to evade punishment while still flooding U.S. markets with imported shrimp, crawfish, furniture and other products. Cochran raised the issue at a Senate Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the enforcement of trade duties imposed on countries ...Read More »
MDA to lead trade delegation to Southeast Asia
JACKSON — The Mississippi Development Authority will lead a delegation of Mississippi companies on a business development mission to Southeast Asia from Aug. 25-29. MDA officials say in a news release that the trip will include stops in the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam. MDA executive director Brent Christensen says opportunities exist in the region for Mississippi businesses in a variety ...Read More »
MDA to lead business delegation to Israel
JACKSON — Representatives from the Mississippi Development Authority will lead a delegation of Mississippi companies on a business development mission to Israel in the fall. The Sept. 14-19 trip will focus on aerospace, defense and related industries and will include participation in the 5th Annual Israel Unmanned Systems 2014. MDA Executive Director Brent Christensen said in a news release yesterday ...Read More »
FDA sends alerts, warning letters to Asian companies over mislabeled fish
JACKSON — Analyses of FDA food safety import alerts and warning letters indicate a heightened effort to combat continuing problems with many imported seafood products, according to The Catfish Institute. On Jan. 7, the FDA issued a new seafood import alert addressing the continuing problem of exports to the U.S. of fish falsely labeled. Exporters targeted for extra surveillance include ...Read More »
Senators urge Commerce to enforce antidumping of Asian fish
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Mississippi’s senators are encouraging the U.S. Department of Commerce to uphold a fair trade decision that begins to protect U.S. catfish producers from underpriced frozen fish fillets from Vietnam. In a letter to Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, a bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) and Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), have asked the commerce secretary ...Read More »
Looking for food? MarketMaker expands
For those looking for food, there is good news out of Mississippi State University. Mississippi food businesses will soon have access to customers all over the world through the expansion of MarketMaker, a database of searchable food industry-related information. Through a new license with MarketMaker, not-for-profit company Riverside Research has exclusive rights to the database. MarketMaker currently links producers and ...Read More »
Wicker wants Obama to strengthen anti-seafood fraud efforts
WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) have asked President Barack Obama to direct federal agencies to better coordinate their efforts to fight seafood fraud that they say threatens the livelihoods of American fishermen and harms consumers. According to the senators, seafood fraud is a serious problem in the United States, with surveys showing that ...Read More »