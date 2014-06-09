JACKSON — Mississippi’s prison system has turned to a contractor to expand services for people released from prisons, after the town of Walnut Grove blocked the state’s attempt to open its own transition center. New Way Mississippi, which provides 45 beds in transition centers in Jackson and McComb, is the only respondent to a request to provide 100 more beds ...Read More »
Bureau's budget cuts cast shadow on prison project
GREENWOOD — Budget cuts at the Bureau of Prisons have put choosing a location for a 1,600-bed minimum-security prison for illegal immigrants on the back burner, according to Mississippi corrections officials. Management and Training Corporation, based in Centerville, Utah, submitted a bid to the federal government last summer to use the former Delta Correctional Facility, closed since January 2012, to ...Read More »
Officials want more info on prison that would employ up to 400
GREENWOOD — Leflore County officials are hoping to get more details from a Utah company seeking to reopen the shuttered Delta Correctional Facility. Management and Training Corporation, based in Centerville, Utah, submitted a bid to the federal government last summer to use the former prison, closed since January 2012, to house up to 1,600 minimum-security federal inmates. Chancery Clerk Sam ...Read More »
Lawmakers to take hard look at saving money on prisons
JACKSON — Mississippi lawmakers say they want to examine sentencing, parole and corrections practices to see if the state can find ways to save money on prisons. Two state House committees — Corrections and Judiciary B — met jointly yesterday to hear from judges, prosecutors, the Parole Board chairman and the corrections commissioner. “We’re going to have to establish some ...Read More »
Ex-housing director Jefferson denied bond; reports to prison
GREENVILLE — The former executive director of the South Delta Regional Housing Authority has reported to a federal prison in Illinois to begin a 32-month prison sentence for embezzlement. The Delta Democrat Times reports U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson denied a request from Ann Jefferson that she remain free on bond while her appeal is pending. Authorities say ...Read More »
Bryant chooses ex-Sheriff McMillin to lead state Parole Board
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant named former Hinds County Sheriff Malcolm McMillin to lead the state Parole Board. The five-member board has discretion over which inmates are released from prison on parole. The board also investigates applicants for gubernatorial pardons and makes recommendations. However, Mississippi governors aren’t bound by the board’s recommendations. The board recommended against pardons for some of ...Read More »
Private Delta prison to shut down next year
GREENWOOD — Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps said a privately run prison in Leflore County will close in January. Epps said the state and Nashville, Tenn.-based Corrections Corporation of America mutually agreed to cease operations. How the decision affects operations of the Leflore County jail at the same site is unclear. “State law requires private prisons to operate facilities more ...Read More »