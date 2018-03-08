At the end of Act I of the box-office smash Hamilton: An American Musical, the play’s namesake beseeches his murderer-to-be to co-author a “series of essays, anonymously published” defending the proposed U.S. Constitution. Alexander Hamilton’s entreaty to Aaron Burr probably never occurred, but Hamilton – with assistance from fellow Founding Fathers James Madison and John Jay – would publish incognito ...Read More »
Tag Archives: indictment
Prison-contract task force working in wake of Epps' indictment
JACKSON — Former Mississippi Attorney General Mike Moore said that he and others on a new task force have already started examining contracts awarded by the Department of Corrections as they evaluate state spending with private prison companies and other vendors. Republican Gov. Phil Bryant created the five-member task force this month after former Corrections Commissioner Chris Epps and businessman ...Read More »
Coast man accused of workers' compensation fraud
GULFPORT — A Harrison County man has been indicted on three counts of workers’ compensation fraud. Attorney General Jim Hood says in news release that 53-year-old Richard Barry McDaniel of Gulfport turned himself in yesterday after being indicted by a local grand jury. McDaniel is free on a $5,000 bond. Hood says the indictment alleges that McDaniel did made false ...Read More »
Firm fires McCrory in wake of Epps' bribery indictment
BRANDON — Private prison contractor Management & Training Corp. says it has fired a consultant who prosecutors say bribed the former Mississippi corrections commissioner. Utah-based MTC announced in a statement yesterday that it has canceled its contract with Cecil McCrory, a former state lawmaker. Both he and ex-Commissioner Christopher Epps were indicted last week on federal charges that said McCrory ...Read More »
Governor forms group to review prison contracts in wake of Epps indictment
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant is creating a five-member task force to review contracts at the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Bryant set up the task force in an executive order and appointed lawyer Andy Taggart of Madison and former judge Robert Gibbs as its co-chairmen. Bryant’s office says three other members will be added later. The move comes a day ...Read More »
Bryant orders rebidding of contracts in wake of Epps' indictment
JACKSON — Gov. Phil Bryant tells The Associated Press that the state will rebid contracts with all firms mentioned in an indictment of former Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps. Spokesman Knox Graham said yesterday that Bryant instructed interim Corrections Commissioner Richard McCarty to stop negotiations with Utah-based Management and Training Corp. over renewing a $60-million-a-year contract to manage four private prisons ...Read More »
Court unseals 49-count indictment against ex-Corrections Commissioner Epps
JACKSON — A 49-count federal indictment charges former Mississippi Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps, who resigned abruptly this week, with accepting more than $700,000 in bribes from a Rankin County businessman. The indictment unsealed yesterday in U.S. District Court in Jackson also charges Cecil McCrory of Brandon and says he paid Epps to obtain contracts for himself and other companies. The ...Read More »
Man indicted for burglary in Rose Cochran photo scandal
MADISON — The man accused of taking illicit photographs of the bedridden wife of U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran has been indicted on burglary charges. Clayton Kelly was served yesterday with an indictment charging him with one count each of burglary, attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary, said Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest. Kelly’s lawyer, Kevin Camp, told The ...Read More »
Ex-Delta mayor indicted, accused of stealing city property
MOUND BAYOU — Mound Bayou’s former mayor has been indicted on charges that he stole city property and used it in his restaurant. The Bolivar County sheriff’s office said Kennedy Johnson turned himself in Thursday on the three-count embezzlement indictment and is free on $15,000 bond. Sheriff’s officials said Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Johnson faces up to ...Read More »
Indictments filed for alleged National Guard recruiting scandal
HATTIESBURG — Twelve current or former Mississippi Army National Guard members have been indicted in cases alleging they swindled money through a program that offers incentives for recruiting new soldiers. Three separate indictments were filed Tuesday in federal court in Hattiesburg alleging soldiers improperly collected a total of $22,500 and that the illegal acts took place from January 2006 through ...Read More »