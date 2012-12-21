HATTIESBURG — Officials have signed options securing a 2,222-acre industrial site in Forrest and Lamar counties. Area Development Partnership president Chad Newell told the Hattiesburg American it’s the first megasite in southern Mississippi. The idea is to have a large parcel with good transportation links to market to manufacturers. The land is in unincorporated areas of Forrest and Lamar counties, ...Read More »
Natchez Inc. making progress in finding buyer for plant
NATCHEZ — Economic developers say progress is being made toward goal of having a buyer for the Mississippi River Pulp plant. The Natchez Democrat reports a local economic developer group — Natchez Inc. — has been working with MRP since the company shut down its recycled fiber plant Oct. 31. Natchez Inc. director Chandler Russ said talks are progressing with ...Read More »
FNC index shows improving U.S. property values
OXFORD — U.S. property values continue to show signs of improvement, in line with indications of continued expansion in economic activity and better employment rates in recent months, according to FNC’s latest Residential Price Index (RPI). Favorable developments in the housing sector, including declining foreclosure activities and rising home sales, have contributed to the continued price strengthening, according to a ...Read More »
Company wants tax breaks to redevelop LeTourneau site
VICKSBURG — A company that proposes to redevelop the former LeTourneau Technologies site says it needs a tax exemption on up to $41 million in equipment and buildings. A representative for Cameron International Corp., the Houston-based oil services company that bought the LeTourneau yard in 2011, told Warren County supervisors Monday the company plans to create about 167 jobs over ...Read More »
Brothers have no plans to reopen historic plant
PASCAGOULA — The brothers who own the Pascagoula Ice and Freezer Co. say they have no plans to reopen the site, which burned in February. The Sun Herald reports the business is owned by three brothers, Andre, Warren and David Gautier. Andre Gautier moved the shrimp-processing segment to Mobile, Ala. Warren Gautier retired, and David Gautier is looking at other ...Read More »
Fish kill prompts closure of Bayou Casotte industrial area
JACKSON COUNTY — The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources have issued a fishing and water contact closure for Bayou Casotte and the adjacent waters of the Mississippi Sound within 1,000 feet of the mouth of the bayou. The agencies say staff investigated a fish kill in Bayou Casotte in Jackson County on Sunday ...Read More »
Study finds Jackson has lowest commercial real estate cost
JACKSON — The Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) International, using the results from the 2012 Experience Exchange Report (EER), has compiled a list of the most and least expensive commercial real estate city-markets in the United States. The annual report aggregates rental income and operating expense figures from the previous year; in 2011, data was gathered from more than ...Read More »
Activist: Coast city's water, air, soil polluted by industrial plants
MOSS POINT — Past and present industrial plants have contaminated the Moss Point area’s water, soil and air with toxic chemicals, damaging people’s health, says chemist and environmental activist Wilma Subra. Three plants spewed more than 200 tons of chemicals into the air before they closed, including 193 tons from the International Paper-Moss Point Mill that closed in 2001, she ...Read More »
MNI reports state's industrial workforce grew by half-percent
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — Industrial employment in Mississippi increased by about a half percent over the past 12 months, according to the 2012 Mississippi Manufacturers Register, an industrial directory published annually by Manufacturers’ News Inc. (MNI) of Evanston, Ill. MNI reports Mississippi gained 694 industrial jobs between February 2011 and February 2012. Mississippi is now home to 3,019 manufacturers employing 171,615 ...Read More »
EPA to hold meeting on cleanup of former Sonford site
FLOWOOD — The Environmental Protection Agency will hold a public meeting Thursday in Flowood to discuss the initial plans for cleaning up an industrial site. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at Flowood Pavillion. The EPA put the former Sonford Products site in Rankin County on the Superfund list in 2007. The EPA says the site has soil ...Read More »