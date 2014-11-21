GULF OF MEXICO — An explosion occurred on an offshore oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday, killing one person and injuring three. The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said Fieldwood Energy reported the explosion on its Echo Platform just before 3 p.m. about 12 miles off Louisiana’s coast. In a statement late yesterday, the Houston, ...Read More »
Explosion at Coast fish plant leaves one dead, three injured
MOSS POINT — One person was killed and three others were injured in an explosion today at a fish processing plant on the Mississippi coast. Omega Protein spokesman Ben Landry said it happened about 9:30 a.m. while employees of a subcontractor were working on two storage tanks. “One tank exploded and we have one fatality and three injuries, one of ...Read More »
Five injured when cranes collapse at VT Halter Marine
PASCAGOULA — Jackson County EOC director Earl Etheridge says two cranes collapsed at the VT Halter Marine shipyard in Pascagoula shortly after 2 p.m. yesterday. Etheridge told WLOX-TV that one of the cranes fell on top of a building. Officials say five people were injured in the accident. Etheridge says one person has been air lifted to USA Medical Center ...Read More »
Twenty counties see storm damage; death toll climbs to 12
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received reports of at 12 deaths and widespread damages related to the severe weather and tornadoes that moved through the state Monday. The counties reporting storm-related deaths are as follows: Issaquena: One death. Lee: One death. Rankin: One death. Winston: Nine deaths. National Weather Service survey crews have confirmed tornadoes touched ...Read More »
Storm system claims lives, leaves communities in shambles
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues to receive reports of numerous counties affected by severe weather and possible tornadoes. The Associated Press is reporting seven fatalities in Mississippi from 12 tornadoes. The counties reporting damages are as follows: DeSoto: Road closures due to flash flooding. Itawamba: Minor injuries. Some roads inaccessible due to downed trees. Several homes ...Read More »
Manslaughter convict can get workers' comp
JACKSON — A former utility worker who lost his hands when he was shocked by power lines can receive workers’ compensation, even though officials argued he tried to hurt himself to avoid a homicide investigation, the Mississippi Supreme Court has ruled. Lonnie Smith pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the homicide case and is now serving a 12-year prison sentence. Smith, ...Read More »
Fire erupts at poultry plant; no injuries reported
FLOWOOD — No injuries have been reported in an early Friday fire at the Sanderson Farms poultry plant in Flowood. Flowood Fire Department Lt. Brian Grantham says about 16 employees were inside the building at the time, though no one was in the boiler room where the fire started. The room is used for heating cooking oil to cook the ...Read More »
FAA looking into crash of medical helicopter; pilot injured
CANTON — Federal authorities are investigating the emergency landing of a medical helicopter. The MedStat EMS Inc. helicopter was damaged while landing east of Canton Thursday night, reports WJTV-T. The pilot injured his back in the crash and was transported by a University of Mississippi Medical Center helicopter. The CEO of Winona-based MedStat says another of his company’s helicopters picked ...Read More »
Oil well explosion puts five workers in hospital with burns
WAYNESBORO — Five workers have been injured in an explosion at an oil well near Waynesboro. Sean Dunlap, spokesman for Wayne County Emergency Management Agency, says the workers suffered burns. He did not know the extent of their injuries. They were taken to Wayne General Hospital in Waynesboro. Dunlap says the explosion caused a small fire, which emergency responders quickly ...Read More »
OSHA finds 25 health, safety violations at Delta Oil
GREENWOOD — Delta Oil Mill has been cited by the government for 25 safety and health violations following injuries to a worker earlier this year. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says in a news release that it has proposed penalties of $83,415. The cottonseed oil producer has 15 days to appeal. OSHA says a worker sustained a back injury ...Read More »