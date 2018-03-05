Bradley Arant Boult Cummings attorney Wendy R. Mullins of the Jackson office has been appointed to the Seed Fund Investment Board of Innovate Mississippi. Mullins will serve a three-year term along with six other entrepreneur board members. The Mississippi Seed Fund is managed by Innovate Mississippi, which provides high-tech, startup companies with access to pre-seed financing, early-stage risk capital and ...Read More »
There’s a code for jobs: With 1,000 unfilled positions in state, teachers look for students
By JULIA MILLER mbj@msbusiness.com From cell phones, to tablets, to smart watches, technology never seems to be out of reach. As it permeates every aspect of life, businesses are quickly following to improve customer experience and satisfaction, and with that, coding jobs are being posted nonstop. Today, more than 1,000 coding jobs remain unfilled in Mississippi. Innovate Mississippi has partnered ...Read More »
Innovate Mississippi names new chairman and vice chairwoman to Board of Directors
Innovate Mississippi recently elected Mike Forester of Louisville its new Chairman of the Board, and Deborah Hicks Midanek Bailey of Grenada its Vice Chairwoman of the Board. The Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors is made up of private sector CEOs, innovation and technology entrepreneurs, business leaders and investors. Forster says Innovate has new initiatives under way to better develop the ...Read More »
Innovate Mississippi launches new “Entrepreneur in Residence” program to boost statewide entrepreneurial success
Rich Sun, Jackson resident and member of the Innovate Mississippi Board of Directors, has been named “Entrepreneur in Residence” as part of a new program by Innovate Mississippi that is designed to support tech and innovation-based entrepreneurial development throughout the state. The position offers an opportunity for Mississippi entrepreneurs to capture insight and guidance from a successful entrepreneur/executive who is ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA — What Startups are made of
In my last column, I presented 10 key attributes of innovation: 1) intense, 2) novel, 3) narrow or wide, 4) observable, 5) value-added, 6) adaptable, 7) transformational/timely, 8) incremental, 9) operability, and 10) no guarantees (risky). An understanding of these attributes can help us gain insight into the development process for innovative products and services. They can also help us ...Read More »
Innovate Mississippi joining Mississippi Innovation Hub by relocating in Downtown Jackson
Backwater Management and Coalesce are pleased to announce the addition of Innovate Mississippi to the Mississippi Innovation Hub in downtown Jackson. The historic block, better known as Spengler’s Corner, is currently home to ThimblePress, Satchel (a podcasting startup), Coalesce, Sheena Allen Apps, Let’s Talk Jackson, Re-Think Mississippi, the Jackson Area Web and App Developers, 1 Million Cups, Good Design & ...Read More »
TECH 21 — Mississippi’s most wanted in technology for 2016
When examining Mississippi’s contributions to the technology world, there are tech veterans whose works are still being felt, and there are young minds who are bringing new ideas. The Tech 21 is the Mississippi Business Journal’s take on some of the top contributors to technology in Mississippi and the world. JIM BARKSDALE, Chairman & President Barksdale Management Jim Barksdale’s ...Read More »
Innovators Hall of Fame to add Sanderson, Howards, Mara and Sethi
Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc. in Laurel, will be honored the Mississippi Innovators Hall of Fame as the recipient of the 2016 Legend Award, which is presented to distinguished, exemplary and visionary leaders and innovators who have had a legendary impact on the state of Mississippi. Previous ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA: 10 ways to understand innovation
We hear a lot about innovation these days and terms such as the “innovation economy” or the “new economy” are frequently used interchangeably, along with the “21st century economy.” This raises the following three questions: 1. What is considered innovative? 2. Why is it important? 3. How can you spot it? The simple definition of innovation according to the Merriam-Webster’s ...Read More »
SUMESH ARORA: 0 to 60 in 54 hours!
The time it takes for a vehicle at rest to achieve a velocity of 60 miles per her is a commonly used performance measure in the automotive world. Given that today’s high performance cars can achieve this acceleration in less than four seconds, you may be thinking that I am talking about a new electric buggy that runs on AA ...Read More »