By NASH NUNNERY J. Mark Smith is fully aware that he’s not just taking over some corporate construction conglomerate. After all, Mississippi-made Roy Anderson Corp is highly regarded in the industry for its devoted client base and for delivering quality construction “on time and on budget.” But Smith, who recently was named president and CEO of one of the state’s ...Read More »
J. Mark Smith Appointed President and CEO of Roy Anderson Corp.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a civil, building and specialty construction company, recently announced that J. Mark Smith has joined and been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Roy Anderson Corp., the Company’s Gulf Coast building subsidiary. Smith succeeds Roy Anderson III, who earlier this year provided notice that he would be retiring from RAC. Smith was previously a Senior ...Read More »