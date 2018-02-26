Organizers say they hope to open a Mississippi Maritime Museum in 2020, but the project still needs money. The Mississippi Press reports the museum will be in the math and science building of the old Pascagoula High School. The president of the museum board, Terry Bollman, says $4.75 million is needed before the museum opens. About half would be for renovating and ...Read More »
New CEO Segarra says his priority is to understand the culture and inner workings of the Gulf Coast
By JULIA MILLER Mississippi’s beaches have long attracted tourists to the area, but with a new face at the helm of the Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast, the tourism office is looking to grow its reach. “The Mississippi Gulf Coast offers an incredibly vast array of things to see and do,” said Milton Segarra, the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf ...Read More »
First Federal president Stewart Ramsay dies
PASCAGOULA— First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point has announced that Stewart Ramsay, Chairman of the Board and longtime President/Chief Executive Officer, passed away after a lengthy battle with health complications. “Our entire association mourns the loss of Stewart Ramsay,” said Weldon Perkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Federal and longtime friend. “Mr. Ramsay was, and always ...Read More »
Mississippi shipyard union members vote to extend contract
Members of five unions at a Mississippi shipyard that’s part of America’s largest military shipbuilding company have voted in favor of a labor contract extension. Huntington Ingalls Industries said in a news release that the five unions at the Ingalls Shipbuilding division in Pascagoula approved a four-year extension of their collective bargaining agreements on Tuesday. The contract affects employees represented ...Read More »
Refinery shutdowns put pressure on gasoline prices
By JACK WEATHERLY Nearly 20 percent of U.S. oil refining has been halted because of flooding on the Gulf Coast in the Houston metro area, according to company reports and Reuters estimates, putting pressure on the price of gasoline at the pump. The average price of regular in Mississippi rose to $2.16 on Wednesday, up six cents a gallon from ...Read More »
New Ocean Springs development part of condo trend
By LISA MONTI The Thrash Group of Hattiesburg is basing its new all-inclusive condo community in Ocean Springs on similar developments thriving throughout the country. The Inlet will offer an upscale place to live along with a restaurant, shops, a clubhouse and resort-style pool, fitness center, dog park and water views with access to nature trails. “There isn’t one in ...Read More »
MSU’s Bagley takes courses southward
By BECKY GILLETTE The Mississippi Gulf Coast has one of the most robust job markets in the state for engineering due to major employers like the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery, Huntington Ingalls Industries and others. A market analysis done several years ago showed a 20 percent growth in the projected engineering jobs in the Gulf Coast area. It used to be ...Read More »
Distinct, old highway bridge in Mississippi for sale
The Mississippi Department of Transportation has listed a highway bridge for sale. The Sun Herald of Gulfport reported on Thursday that the state will even pay the buyer what it would cost to tear down the Mississippi Highway 57 bridge over Red Creek in Jackson County. MDOT district engineer Kelly Castleberry says the bridge has been determined eligible for the ...Read More »
Coast economy continues to lag behind the state in key metrics
By JUSTIN VICORY The Coast’s economy is still struggling to recover from Hurricane Katrina, the Great Recession and the BP Oil Spill, and remains behind the state curve in important economic indicators, including sales tax revenue and median income, a business expert said. In a recent PowerPoint presentation entitled “The Uphill Recovery From the BP Oil Spill,” President of the ...Read More »
Ocean Springs growing with two new developments
By ALEXIS WILLIAMS Ocean Springs is poised for two new developments, both located on Highway 90, which will bring more jobs, more housing options and more retail to the Gulf Coast city. In east Ocean Springs, Tractor Supply Co. is currently under construction and plans to open in August. A nationally known brand, Tractor Supply Co. is the largest operator of ...Read More »