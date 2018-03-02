The Jackson Prep Board of Trustees has selected Lawrence Coco to serve as its next head of school. He will replace Interim Head of School Denny Britt. Coco graduated from Jackson Prep in 1992. He attended the University of Mississippi where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, double majoring in English and History. After graduation, Coco worked at Prep as an ...Read More »
MARTIN WILLOUGHBY: Doug McDaniel credits the influence of his father for success
A critical function for leaders is to define the situation at hand for their organizations. Napoleon is quoted as saying, “The role of the leader is to define reality and give hope.” Similarly, famed GECEO Jack Welch’s once said, “Deal with the world as it is, not how you’d like it to be.” Defining reality includes the need to “confront ...Read More »
UMMC reaching out after death of high school football player
JACKSON — It’s the mantra drilled into the heads of coaches and athletes for decades: Drink plenty of water so you won’t get dehydrated. But in the wake of the recent death of Jackson Prep football player Walker Wilbanks in which hydration and low sodium levels were issues, experts at the University of Mississippi Medical Center are sharing advice on ...Read More »
WILLOUGHBY: Back to school — Jason Walton leading Jackson Prep
Whether in art, sports, academics, or business, we are inspired by excellence. We celebrate those who have the commitment to achieving the highest levels of success in their respective fields. Aristotle once said, “Excellence is never an accident. It is always the result of high intention, sincere effort, and intelligent execution; it represents the wise choice of many alternatives – ...Read More »
Jason Walton named head of school at Jackson Prep
Jason Walton, Ph.D., has been named the sixth head of school at Jackson Preparatory School. Walton succeeds Susan Lindsay, head of school since 2004, who will retire in June after serving the school for 40 years in a variety of positions. Walton is a fourth-generation educator in Mississippi. After receiving his undergraduate and master’s degrees from the University of Mississippi, ...Read More »