MBJ staff Building products company Woodgrain Distribution is opening a distribution center in Jackson. The project is a $5 million investment and will create 25 jobs. Woodgrain Distribution delivers moulding and millwork products to retail customers and distributors. The company is locating operations in an existing facility located at 3974 I-55 South Frontage Road in Jackson. The Mississippi Development Authority ...Read More »
Tag Archives: JACKSON
Spectacles opens in the District at Eastover
The list of retailers and restaurants in The District at Eastover continues to grow with the addition of Spectacles, a high-end optical boutique and optometry practice. “This space is different from your typical Jackson,” said Spectacles Owner, Dr. Rebecca Cox Patton. “The development is truly neighborly and has such a nice ambiance. We are thrilled to be here and are off to ...Read More »
Colonial Highlands project clothed in silence
By JACK WEATHERLY The former managing partner in the $250 million plan to build a mixed-use community on the former 152-acre Colonial Country Club property in Jackson is no longer involved in the effort. Bo Lockard recently referred the Mississippi Business Journal to Luke Guarisco, whom he said was an original investor in the project. Numerous calls over several weeks to Guarisco ...Read More »
Smith Park: ‘We just felt like we had to do something’
By JULIA MILLER In the heart of downtown Jackson, Smith Park is getting a much-needed refresh after recent efforts to revitalize the historic area. “For 10 to 15 years, or even longer it’s been tired and has needed a major renovation,” said John Gomez, associate director at Jackson Downtown Partners. “We just felt like we had to do something.” For ...Read More »
Trustmark unveils plans for new location in historical Fondren District
MBJ staff Trustmark National Bank plans a branch for the Fondren district of Jackson at the corner of Old Canton Road and Duling Avenue, which is scheduled to open in 2019. Community leaders and business owners, as well as architects, construction managers and Trustmark executives turned the first ceremonial shovels of dirt on Wednesday. “Today’s groundbreaking represents Trustmark’s continued commitment ...Read More »
‘Classy burger joint’ marries tradition and whimsy
By JACK WEATHERLY Haute hamburgers and curated cocktails. Not exactly a classic match, but that’s just fine and dandy with Ray-Scott Miller. In fact Fine & Dandy is the name of his new restaurant in Jackson’s District at Eastover. There’s more than a little whimsy with the restaurant, starting with the menu, which informs the diners that they are in ...Read More »
Hard history: Mississippi museums explore slavery, Klan era
In the 1950s and ’60s, segregationist whites waved Confederate flags and slapped defiant bumper stickers on cars declaring Mississippi “the most lied about state in the Union.” Those were ways of making a dig against African-Americans who dared challenge racial oppression, and journalists covering the civil rights movement. Decades later, as Mississippi marks its bicentennial, the state is getting an ...Read More »
9-screen movie house doesn’t make cut at Eastover, but food hall will
By JACK WEATHERLY The District at Eastover had for several years touted a nine-screen luxury movie theater featuring as one of its assets in the mixed-use development in north Jackson. But developers Breck Hines and Ted Duckworth found that the rent was too high for theater operators, Hines said in an interview Monday. So no theater with reclining chairs, good ...Read More »
Jackson school takeover back on table under separate law
The state could take over three Mississippi school districts, including Jackson, because of poor academic performance. A Mississippi Department of Education panel recommended Wednesday to place the highest priority on taking over the Humphreys County and Noxubee County, but recommended that the state Board of Education also consider taking over Jackson schools. The board is scheduled to decide in December. ...Read More »
Rural hospital in north Mississippi sold to new owner
A rural hospital in the Mississippi Delta has been sold by one Tennessee company to another. Northwest Mississippi Medical Center, in Clarksdale, has 181 beds. Community Health Systems, Inc., based in Franklin, Tennessee, said in a news release that one of its subsidiaries completed the sale of the hospital Nov. 1 to Curea (CURE-a) Health, based in Clinton, Tennessee. Curea ...Read More »