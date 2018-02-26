It’s not just about Steven Hayne and Michael West. That’s one message from a new book examining the influence that Hayne, a pathologist, and West, a dentist who specialized in matching bite marks, had on Mississippi’s justice system. “The Cadaver King and The Country Dentist,” which goes on sale Tuesday, examines the work of Hayne and West, as well as ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Jeff Amy
Tag Archives: Jeff Amy
Tillman tapped by AP
The Associated Press has named Laura Tillman as a legislative relief reporter in Mississippi. Tillman will join AP’s team at the state Capitol, which includes chief political writer Emily Wagster Pettus and Jeff Amy. She will report on activities of the Legislature as well as other key topics of interest to AP members in Mississippi. Tillman holds a degree from ...Read More »