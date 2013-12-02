MOSS POINT — The day he’s sworn in to the state House, Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point will turn 22. Mississippi’s youngest legislator will be balancing education with legislation — he’s finishing his final year at Tulane University’s Gulf Coast campus in Biloxi, where he is studying homeland security and public relations. The dean is very supportive and the university ...Read More »
Two House run-off elections to be held tomorrow
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Runoffs will decide special elections for two Mississippi House districts. Polls will open at 7 a.m. tomorrow and close at 7 p.m. The elections are non-partisan, meaning the candidates are not running under political party affiliations. Political newcomer Jeramey Anderson, a 21-year-old college student, and former Moss Point mayor Aneice Liddell will be in the runoff for ...Read More »
One House seat won; two others await runoff election
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — One Mississippi House seat was decided in yesterday’s special elections, but two more seats will await a runoff. Oscar Denton, who worked 39 years for AT&T, won yesterday’s special election in House District 55. Complete, but unofficial returns, show Denton received 55 percent of the vote to defeat four other candidates for the post formerly held BY ...Read More »
Three special elections for House seats set for today
AROUND MISSISSIPPI — Special elections are scheduled today to select people to serve the remaining terms in three Mississippi House districts. Polls will open at 7 a.m. today and close at 7 p.m. Only those living in the legislative districts can vote. The elections are being held in House District 110 located entirely in Jackson County; District 55, which includes ...Read More »
Candidates line up to take mayor's place in state House
PASCAGOULA — Five candidates have qualified for the special election to fill Billy Broomfield’s House seat. The Sun Herald reports the candidates include Aniece Liddell, who served one term as Moss Point mayor from 2009 until she was defeated by Broomfield in the Democratic primary earlier this year. Broomfield resigned in June, the day before he was sworn in as ...Read More »