Attorney General Jim Hood joined 54 attorneys general today in calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to quickly pass the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2017 (S.2152), which would establish guidelines for restitution and ensure that victims receive timely and meaningful restitution. Currently, a child pornography victim must pursue every case in which a
Legislation that could impact Hood lawsuit against Entergy passes House
JACKSON – Legislation that Attorney General Jim Hood maintains could negatively impact his potentially $1 billion lawsuit against Entergy passed the House Wednesday by an 89-27 margin. The bill will go back to the Senate where members can accept the bill as passed by the House and send it to the governor or invite negotiations. Democrats tried unsuccessfully to remove
Drugmaker to pay Mississippi $33 million in pricing lawsuit
Attorney General Jim Hood says a drugmaker will pay Mississippi $33.4 million in a lawsuit over drug pricing. Watson Pharmaceuticals, now part of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceuticals, will make the payment after the state Supreme Court upheld a verdict. Lawyers hired by Hood sued Watson in one of a series of suits claiming drugmakers wrongly inflated prices paid by the state-federal
Dem response: Bryant failed to note Mississippi problems
Republican Gov. Phil Bryant failed to acknowledge many of Mississippi's problems in the State of the State address, a lawmaker said in the Democrats' televised response. Bryant gave the speech Tuesday at the Capitol, saying critics are portraying Mississippi in a negative light. Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford said Mississippi is last in public education, last in mental health care
Mississippi AG joins multi-state investigation into Equifax data breach
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood joined 31 attorneys general on Friday in requesting credit reporting firm Equifax disable links for enrollment in fee-based credit monitoring services in the wake of the firm's massive data breach impacting 143 million people. Mississippi is part of a multistate investigation into Equifax, which was launched when Equifax publicly disclosed the breach last week. Equifax
BOBBY HARRISON: Hosemann could be wild card in scripted race for governor
Most believe the script – as least for the lead actors – already has been written for the 2019 statewide elections. Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves of Rankin County in suburban Jackson and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood of Houston in Northeast Mississippi will be the lead candidates for their respective parties for the open gubernatorial seat. There could be
Hood continues to tout lottery as viable revenue source; others less certain
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal For the second year in a row, Attorney General Jim Hood of Houston, viewed as the leading Democratic contender for governor in 2019, touted a lottery as an option to raise additional revenue for the state's beleaguered general fund. "I'm a Baptist. You know us Baptists don't believe in gambling. We don't believe in
Analysis: Stump speaking not as zippy in political off-year
The Neshoba County Fair can be one of the best places to see old-fashioned political stump speaking in Mississippi. But with no statewide or federal elections in 2017, this was a lackluster year for speeches. The only zingers were delivered in back-to-back appearances last week by two men who might be the top contenders for governor in 2019, should they
Possible gubernatorial candidates highlight Neshoba speakings
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood of Houston and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, viewed as the leading candidates for governor in 2019, will speak back-to-back Wednesday morning at the annual Neshoba County Fair political speakings in Philadelphia. The annual event attracts journalists and political observers from throughout the state. The political speakings will continue
Hood believes his office will be funded
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal Attorney General Jim Hood said Monday he is "confident" the Legislature would pass budgets to fund his office and the state's transportation system before the new fiscal year begins July 1. The 2017 session of the Mississippi Legislature ended last week without budget bills to fund Hood's office, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and