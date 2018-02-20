Veteran banker Eric Miller has been named President of Planters Bank in Greenwood, replacing former President Jim Quinn. Miller joined Planters after earning his B.S. from the University of Alabama and his M.B.A. from Mississippi State University in 2002. He is also a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. ...Read More »
Planters Bank Announces Retirement and Promotions
Planters Bank announced that Alan Hargett is assuming the role of President and Chief Operating Officer, replacing long-time executive Randy Randall, who has served in that role since 2003. The bank also announced that Jim Quinn is assuming the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for the bank stepping into the post formerly held by Hargett. While ...Read More »
Quinn replaces Pittman at Planters
The board of directors of Planters Bank and Trust Company has recently approved changes in the management of the Greenwood office. Effective July 1, John Pittman, current president of Planters Bank & Trust Company, Greenwood, moved to a part-time status in his transition toward retirement, and Jim Quinn will assume the role of president of the Greenwood bank. Pittman, now ...Read More »