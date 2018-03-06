MBJ staff Building products company Woodgrain Distribution is opening a distribution center in Jackson. The project is a $5 million investment and will create 25 jobs. Woodgrain Distribution delivers moulding and millwork products to retail customers and distributors. The company is locating operations in an existing facility located at 3974 I-55 South Frontage Road in Jackson. The Mississippi Development Authority ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Is Amazon becoming the new local job killer?
Rural communities just thought Wal-Mart was the great job killer. Now comes Amazon. “If Amazon continues to grow its business by $20 billion a year, the annual toll of lost jobs for merchants, buyers and cashiers will be in the tens of thousands by my calculations,” is the spin on Amazon by Scott Galloway, professor of marketing at the ...Read More »
Economic report adds fuel to Nissan union vote fire
By Jack Weatherly An updated study showing the major impact of the automotive industry on Mississippi’s economy was released Thursday as an election approaches at the Nissan plant in Canton in which the workers will decide whether to unionize. Participants in the press conference at the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership in Jackson voiced support for workers’ right to vote ...Read More »
Nissan supplier to invest $16.3 million, create 98 jobs
MBJ staff Calsonic Kansei announced on Monday a $16.3 million corporate expansion in Madison, which will create 98 jobs. A supplier to Nissan’s Canton automotive assembly plant, Calsonic Kansei said in a release that the company employs more than 500 at the Nissan location. The company said new workers will make an average of $52,000 annually. Calsonic is leasing and refitting a former warehouse ...Read More »
Seraphim Solar seeking workers for Jackson plant
By JACK WEATHERLY Seraphim Solar USA seeks to double its work force at its Jackson plant. The plant, which started production of solar panels in February 2016, now employs about 30. Approval by two “major residential solar finance companies for their installer networks,” Sungage Financial and Sunnova, has opened the door for expansion of the plant, the Houston-based manufacturer said in ...Read More »
State honored by mag for Continental Tire deal
MBJ staff Trade & Industry Development magazine recently awarded the state of Mississippi a 2017 Corporate Investment and Community Impact, or CiCi, Award for Continental Tire. The Hinds County project won in the Corporate Investment category. In February 2016, Continental Tire, manufacturer of passenger, light truck and commercial vehicle tires, announced the company would locate a multi-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in ...Read More »
Aerospace firm to open Clinton factory, employ 70
MBJ staff Precision Machining Services of Chattanooga, Tenn., will create 70 jobs and invest $5 million in a manufacturing facility in the Clinton Industrial Park. Precision will move into the 60,000-square-foot former Akzo-Nobel facility, according to a news release. The 14-acre site will house machining and painting services for the aerospace and defense industry. “We are looking forward to ...Read More »
State wins ‘deal of year’ for landing Continental
Mississippi has been awarded Business Facilities’ 2016 Economic Development Deal of the Year for recruiting Continental Tire’s commercial vehicle tire manufacturing plant to Hinds County. Continental Tire announced in February 2016 it will locate in Mississippi, a $1.45 billion investment creating 2,500 jobs over the next decade. In addition, the project is estimated to create 2,740 indirect and more than ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD — Mississippi needs more private sector jobs to get off bottom
For decades the U.S. Census Bureau has published data on income and poverty. Related news stories have consistently focused on Mississippi’s humble rankings. Just released statistics show Mississippi continues to be the poorest state with the highest poverty rate. When stories about this hit the media, Gov. Phil Bryant’s director of communications, Clay Chandler, wrote this in an email ...Read More »
Wholesaler moving to Columbia, creating 20 jobs
MBJ Staff Nelson Wholesale Service Inc. is locating a pet food and product distribution operation to Columbia in Marion County, investing $2 million and creating 20 jobs. Nelson Wholesale is moving distribution from Hammond, La., and will begin operation in December in a 100,000-square-foot facility previously occupied by Orleans Furniture. Nelson is based in Brownwood, Texas. “We are extremely excited ...Read More »