Arthur Finkelberg, CFA, CFP® and Joe G. Rice, Jr. of Raymond James & Associates, member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC, were recently named to Barron’s list of “The Top 1,200 Advisors” in the country. The 2016 list selected 1,200 advisors from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Barron’s produced the list after weighing factors such as advisors’ assets under ...