By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Charles Miles, president of the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure, issued a statement Monday defending the board’s selection of an executive director whose medical background includes malpractice lawsuits. Dr. Kenneth E. Cleveland was sued 12 times in Hinds County Circuit Court in a 10-year period. Settlements were reached in some and others were dismissed outright. Miles ...Read More »
Tag Archives: John Hall
Medical board severs ties with executive director John Hall
By JACK WEATHERLY The Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure decided not to renew its contract with Dr. John Hall, its executive director, on May 18, less than a year after Hall brought his aggressive style to bear on physicians’ sexual behavior with patients. “I’d like to think I did some good,” Hall said in an interview on May 19. “We did ...Read More »
Dan Jones to join UMMC to help lead obesity research efforts
From wire and UMMC reports University of Mississippi Chancellor Dan Jones has been selected by Dr. John Hall to lead the development of clinical obesity research programs at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, according to a release by the medical center. Hall, the Arthur Guyton Professor and Chair of Physiology and Biophysics and director of the Mississippi Center for ...Read More »