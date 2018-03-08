The Mississippi State University Foundation is welcoming new members to its 47-seat board of directors. Again in 2018, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Greenville, S.C., who is entering his third term as board chair. He is joined by returning 2017 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. of Atlanta, vice chair, and William A. ...