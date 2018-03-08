The Mississippi State University Foundation is welcoming new members to its 47-seat board of directors. Again in 2018, the MSU Foundation is being led by Earnest W. “Earnie” Deavenport Jr. of Greenville, S.C., who is entering his third term as board chair. He is joined by returning 2017 officers D. Hines Brannan Jr. of Atlanta, vice chair, and William A. ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: John P. Rush
Tag Archives: John P. Rush
MSU sets new annual fundraising record of $106M-plus
STARKVILLE — Having topped the $106 million mark in private support, Mississippi State leaders announced the university’s most successful fundraising year ever. For the just-ended fiscal year, the 136 year-old land-grant institution attracted the record in private gifts and pledges of future support — $25 million more than the prior year’s $81.3 million total. Previously, MSU’s largest giving year on ...Read More »