Gary Fredericks, Memorial Board of Trustees Secretary, administered the Oath of Office to induct the 2018 Auxiliary Officers. The officers are, from left, Ellen Lindsey, President; Bill Matheny, Vice President; June Magnusen, Parliamentarian; and Judy Crim, Secretary. Not pictured are Sandra Morrison, Treasurer and Joanne Vicory, Corresponding Secretary. (Courtsey of Memorial Hospital)