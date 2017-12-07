This week, Ford Williams caricatures an Ole Miss recap of the football season. Ford’s cartoon series, #justsayin, is in its second year of publication. The irregular and slightly irreverent cartoon series reflects the world views of a Generation Z cartoonist. In the series, Ford has caricatured Obama, Hillary, Trump, Dak, Lil’ Wayne, Samsung, Gov. Bryant, Coach Hugh Freeze, HB 1523, ...Read More »
Tag Archives: #justsayin
#justsayin — Trump and the U S of Amusement
#justsayin — A look at the Dak Attack
This week, Ford Williams highlights the changing of the guard with Dak Prescott (formerly of Mississippi State) stepping up as the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, and Tony Romo, now recovered and dressed out, watching as the rookie leads the Cowboys on an impressive winning streak. Ford is a freshman at the Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in ...Read More »
#justsayin weighs in on latest from Samsung and Lil Wayne
This cartoon from cartoonist Ford Williams plays on the breaking news about Samsung recalling the Note 7. You may recall the Lil Wayne (rapper) series of advertisements where the rapper pours champagne on this Samsung Galaxy S7 (to prove it is waterproof). Ford is a 2016 honors graduate of Jackson Academy where he was named Most Talented and selected ...Read More »