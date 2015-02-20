Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Karen Elam, Ph.D., to the State Board of Education. Elam will fill the unexpired term of Danny Spreitler, who has resigned. She also serves on the Charter School Authorizer Board. Elam, a resident of Oxford, holds a doctorate degree in consumer economics from the University of Missouri, a master’s degree in food science from Michigan ...Read More »
Board accepts first charter school application; negotiations beginning
JACKSON — Mississippi's first charter school is closer to opening. The Charter School Authorizer Board voted today to accept the application of RePublic Charter Schools, which wants to open Reimagine Prep in Jackson, serving fifth grade through eighth grade. The board denied applications for charter schools in Columbus and Natchez. The board will now seek to negotiate a five-year contract
Lawmakers recommend six members for charter school board
JACKSON — A Mississippi Senate panel is endorsing all six members of the state's first charter school governing board. The Education Committee voted to recommend that the full Senate confirm the six. They have been serving since last summer, since three were nominated by the governor and three by the lieutenant governor. The 52-member Senate will consider the confirmations this
No charter schools likely this fall as board runs out of time
JACKSON — It's unlikely that students will attend charter schools in Mississippi in August 2014. Members of the new charter school board say there's not enough time to complete applications, approve them and set up schools by next fall. In a meeting yesterday, the Charter School Authorizer Board left open the possibility that some well-prepared applicants could be allowed to
Reeves appoints three to new charter school board
JACKSON – Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed three individuals to the newly created Public Charter Schools Authorizing Board. The board will monitor the creation and management of public charter schools in Mississippi. Reeves appointed Ridgeland attorney Tommie Cardin, Ocean Springs superintendent Bonita Coleman-Potter and Oxford businesswoman Karen Elam to the board. The appointees will be presented for confirmation by