Keesler Federal Credit Union has named Ben Donald as Regional Manager of Retail Operations for the Pine Belt Region. He will oversee all daily operations for the Hattiesburg and Petal markets. Donald will continue as branch manager at the Turtle Creek branch in Hattiesburg, in addition to his regional manager responsibilities. Donald is a graduate of the University of Southern ...Read More »
Keesler Federal Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary
By BECKY GILLETTE In 1947, ten civil service employees working at what was then Keesler Field realized a need for wage board employees to have an opportunity to accumulate savings and have access to affordable credit. They were granted a charter for Keesler Federal Credit Union (KFCU) that year, and in a year had grown to about 270 members and ...Read More »
Keesler FCU has new leader
Andy Swoger has been named new President and CEO of Keesler Federal Credit Union. Swoger was previously the Vice President/Chief Financial Officer of the $1.5 billion Texans Credit Union in Richardson, Texas. During his tenure at Texans Credit Union, the institution experienced its most successful years in its history. Swoger is a graduate of Kent State University where he majored ...Read More »
Donald to manage branch
Ben Donald has joined Keesler Federal Credit Union as the Branch Manager for its Hattiesburg location. Ben began his financial career as a Personal Banker. He is a member of Rotary and Hattiesburg Young Professionals. He is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi. Known as the Turtle Creek branch, it is located at 6175 Hwy. 98 Ste. 20 ...Read More »
Keesler Federal Credit Union branching out
By LISA MONTI Branching out into new markets, including Louisiana, is part of the strategy that has helped make Keesler Federal Credit Union the largest in Mississippi. Founded in 1947, the Biloxi-based credit union has $2.2 billion in assets. The new markets have increased the credit union’s membership and loans, said Sharon Keller, vice president of marketing. Wherever its branches ...Read More »
Credit union taps Devon Ballard
Devon Ballard, CIA, CUCE, has been promoted to Vice President Internal Audit for Keesler Federal Credit Union. Ballard began her audit career with Keesler Federal Credit Union as an Internal Auditor. In 2009, she was promoted to Senior Internal Auditor after obtaining the Credit Union Compliance Expert and Certified Internal Auditor certifications. Ballard attended Murray State University, where she obtained ...Read More »
Tiffany Talton named director
Tiffany Talton has been named director of Project Management for Keesler Federal Credit Union. She began with Keesler Federal Credit Union as a financial service representative in 2002. She transferred into the Human Resources Department as a staff development specialist. And in 2013 she accepted the position as project specialist before being promoted to director of Project Management. Talton will ...Read More »
Keesler FCU seats board
Keesler Federal Credit Union’s has re-elected Jaime Perronne and Jon Rivera to the 2013-2014 board of directors. The board now consists of: James Hollingsworth, chairman; Jerry Caldwell, vice chairman; Adrien Augustine, treasurer; Perronne, secretary; Cynthia Payne Childers, member; Richard Moss, member, Rivera, member; and; Josie King, associate member The board also appointed the following members to the Supervisory Committee: Bobby ...Read More »
KFCU gets new leaders
Keesler Federal Credit Union has unveiled new executive leadership. Jeff Gerard has been named COO. He joined Keesler Federal’s management staff in 2008 as vice president of risk management. He has more than 25 years of experience in banking and leadership. Gerard is a certified business continuity professional, and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Ohio State University. ...Read More »
Credit union announces promotions
Keesler Federal Credit Union recently announced numerous promotions. Guy Hartness has been promoted branch manager for the John C. Stennis Space Center branch. Hartness began with the credit union in 2009 as branch manager for the Diamondhead branch. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi where he earned a bachelor of science in business administration. Jill Barnett ...Read More »