A Hattiesburg oilman and longtime critic of Mississippi Power Co. says he won’t sue to overturn a settlement that regulators approved earlier this month. Thomas Blanton said Tuesday in a statement that he still believes the Mississippi Public Service Commission didn’t have the power to change the plant’s permit to allow it to burn only natural gas, instead of gasifying ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Kemper
Kemper saga appears headed for final chapter on Feb. 6
By JACK WEATHERLY The saga of the Mississippi Power Co. “clean-coal” plant in Kemper County appears ready for its final chapter to be written on Feb. 6. The story of the plant, whose original projected cost was $2.9 billion but which swelled to $7.5 billion, will most likely end on that date when the three-member Mississippi Public Service Commission votes ...Read More »
Mississippi Power inks compromise, but hearing delayed
Regulators reached a settlement with Mississippi Power Co. on how much customers should pay for a troubled $7.5 billion power plant once touted as a model for the future of coal. The unit of Atlanta-based Southern Co. is agreeing to lower the price tag on its Kemper County power plant by $85 million, its second round of concessions in the ...Read More »
Latest failure from Barbour years: Stion to shut down plant in Hattiesburg
By JACK WEATHERLY Stion Corp., the solar panel maker in Hattiesburg, will shut down, the company said in a letter. The San Jose, Calif.-based company’s Hattiesburg facility has been operating since 2012, said in the letter it would “discontinue operations,” Greentech Media, an industry publication, reported on Monday. Stion was one of five alternative-energy projects begun during the administration of Gov. ...Read More »
PSC sets schedule for resolution of Kemper case
By JACK WEATHERLY The Mississippi Public Service Commission on Tuesday set Mississippi Power Co. and the Public Utilities Staff on a course that could allow the regulators to decide by January the rate case related to the troubled Kemper County power plant. A hearing was set for Dec. 4. The PSC on June 21 said that it would order the utility not ...Read More »
Southern Co. absorbs $2.8 billion on Kemper plant
Associated Press Mississippi Power customers won’t be paying for the gasification portion of the Kemper County power plant. Customers are only paying for the energy they’ve been receiving from the natural gas portion of the plant. Atlanta-based Southern Co. on Wednesday announced it would absorb an additional $2.8 billion in losses from the Kemper County power plant’s lignite coal operation — bringing ...Read More »
PSC starts clock ticking on resolution of Mississippi Power case
By JACK WEATHERLY The latest chapter in the saga of Mississippi Power Co.’s troubled 582-megawatt “clean coal” power plant in Kemper County started Thursday. “The clock starts ticking today,” Public Service Commission Chairman Brandon Presley said of the order laying out what the PSC says are Mississippi Power’s options. The plant, construction of which began in 2010, was initially ...Read More »
Mississippi Power suspending Kemper coal operation pending PSC showdown
By JACK WEATHERLY Mississippi Power Co. and its parent, the Southern Co., issued a statement Wednesday saying that the coal-gasification operations at the Kemper County power plant will be suspended and natural-gas operations would continue. The statement came as a Mississippi Public Service Commission hearing approaches on Thursday, July 6, to determine the future of the project that is years behind ...Read More »
PSC to Mississippi Power: enough is enough on Kemper
By JACK WEATHERLY Years of construction delays and huge cost overruns at Mississippi Power Co.’s Kemper County clean-coal gasification plant have reached the breaking point, as far as state regulators are concerned. The Mississippi Public Service Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to issue an order on July 6 giving the utility 45 days to comply with the order that would allow ...Read More »
Mississippi power plant costs cross $7.5B; rate plan delayed
A Mississippi utility on Monday delayed making proposals for how its customers should pay for an ever-more-expensive power plant, even as the estimated cost of the facility crossed $7.5 billion. Thomas Fanning, CEO of parent Southern Co., told shareholders in May that Mississippi Power would file rate plans for its Kemper County power plant this month. But still unable to ...Read More »