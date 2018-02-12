By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Charles Miles, president of the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure, issued a statement Monday defending the board’s selection of an executive director whose medical background includes malpractice lawsuits. Dr. Kenneth E. Cleveland was sued 12 times in Hinds County Circuit Court in a 10-year period. Settlements were reached in some and others were dismissed outright. Miles ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Kenneth Cleveland
Tag Archives: Kenneth Cleveland
Medical board selects executive director
By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Kenneth Cleveland has been named executive director of the Mississippi Medical Licensure Board. The position has been vacant since July 1, when Dr. John Hall left after the board voted to not extend his contract after a year during which his aggressive style was brought to bear on physicians’ sexual behavior with patients. “We did more ...Read More »