The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 2018 class of the Leadership Lafayette program in January and will run through late August. The 2018 class includes: Front row, from left, Katie Mink, Mississippi Small Business Development Center; Jamie Carr, J. Carr Properties, LLC; Brandi Binder, FNB Oxford Bank; Julie Wells, Evans Petree PC; Cassie McCutchen, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North ...Read More »
Home » Tag Archives: Kevin Cozart
Tag Archives: Kevin Cozart
Groups plan protest of new religious freedom law
JACKSON — At a leafy college campus in north Mississippi and an upscale dinner club in New York, groups are protesting a Mississippi law that opponents say could sanction discrimination against gays and lesbians. The Mississippi Religious Freedom Restoration Act was signed by Republican Gov. Phil Bryant in April, and becomes law July 1. The law says government cannot put ...Read More »