Oprah Winfrey’s moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities calling for her presidential run. The actress, a native of Kosciusko, accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s ceremony, and it didn’t take long for Twitter to start lighting up with the hashtag #Oprah2020. Comedian Sarah Silverman tweeted “Oprah/Michelle 2020.” Leslie Odom, Jr., who played ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Kosciusko
1 Mississippi county is asked to move Confederate statue
One county in Mississippi could consider moving a Confederate monument off of its courthouse lawn. WLIN-FM in Kosciusko reports a local resident asked Attala County supervisors Monday to move the soldier statue to another place, such as a park or cemetery. Jerone Garland, who made the request, says the courthouse is where people seek justice, register to vote and take ...Read More »
Cities gain national accreditation
The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Canton, Carthage, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Macon, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs, ...Read More »
JACK WEATHERLY: Lifting spirits in a small town fighting to thrive
For most viewers, Kosciusko is a place holder at the top of Jackson-area television weather maps. But my hometown, which is in the center of the state and my heart, has made newscasts a couple of times recently for other reasons. One story signaled a cultural change for the Attala County seat. The town will soon be able to legally sell ...Read More »
Communities awarded national Main Street accreditation
ACROSS MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi Main Street Association has designated cities as accredited National Main Street Programs for meeting the commercial district revitalization performance standards set by the National Main Street Center. The cities are Aberdeen, Corinth, Pascagoula, Amory, Greenville, Philadelphia, Baldwyn, Greenwood, Picayune, Batesville, Gulfport, Pontotoc, Belhaven, Hattiesburg, Ripley, Biloxi, Hernando, Senatobia, Booneville, Indianola, Starkville, Canton, Kosciusko, Tunica, Carthage, ...Read More »
Olive Branch, Kosciusko plants begin operations
October opened on a high note for workforces in Olive Branch and Kosciusko. Attala Steel Industries cut the ribbon its new 30,000-square-foot galvanizing plant in Kosciusko, while Teleflex Inc. opened its distribution center in Olive Branch. Attala Steel’s facility is in addition to the company’s existing structural steel mill and fabrication plant in Kosciusko. Teleflex says its Olive Branch Center ...Read More »
First M&F reports loss
Kosciusko — First M&F Corp., for the quarter ended June 30, 2009, recorded a net loss of $5.111 million, or a negative $(.61) basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to the first quarter of 2009 loss of $27.241 million, or negative $(2.99) per share and a loss of $.466 million, or $(.05) basic and diluted earnings per share for ...Read More »