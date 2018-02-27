E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Lafayette County

Tag Archives: Lafayette County

Ole Miss discussion aimed at business beginners

For the MBJ February 27, 2018 Leave a comment

  OXFORD – Business experts from the University of Mississippi and the local community will lead a Wednesday discussion about questions potential business owners need to investigate before forming a limited liability company. Part of the Spark Series, the panel discussion is titled “Questions You Should Ask Before You Begin Your Business.” The event, set for 4 p.m. in the ...

Blackburn Group and related companies have $100 million in real estate projects under development

Becky Gillette February 15, 2018 1 Comment

By BECKY GILLETTE David Blackburn, 39, president/CEO, The Blackburn Group, LLC, Oxford, oversees quite an impressive array of developments for someone who is not yet 40. His company, which is the parent company of R.J. Allen & Associates, Inc., general contractors, Blackburn Communities, Fitness Holdings and other related development entities, is involved in some of Oxford’s largest residential, retail and ...

Mississippi town seeks to nearly double its land area

Associated Press January 24, 2018 Leave a comment

One Mississippi college town is proposing an annexation to nearly double its land area. Oxford aldermen could vote March 6 on the plan, which would take 12 sq. miles (31 sq. kilometers) in five separate areas into the city limits. Mayor Robin Tannehill is inviting people to view maps and comment. Currently, Oxford’s land area is 16 sq. miles (41 ...

Home 2 Suites by Hilton opening on South Lamar in Oxford

For the MBJ October 16, 2017 Leave a comment

By KATHRYN WINTER / Oxford Citizen Home2 Suites by Hilton is the latest hotel to come to Oxford and is expected to open Oct. 20. Home2 Suites Oxford is a four story, 93 suite hotel located across the street from the new Baptist Hospital and about one mile from the Oxford Square and Ole Miss Campus. The Home2 Suites is ...

Graduate Hotel developer turns attention to Memphis project

Jack Weatherly September 28, 2017 Leave a comment

By JACK WEATHERLY Luke Chamblee’s company built the Graduate Hotel in Oxford, which was designed to reflect the unique culture of the town. Now LRC2 Properties has partnered with Loeb Properties to build a 100-room hotel to serve a burgeoning theater district in Memphis. Loeb has rejuvenated Overton Square, which had fallen on hard times since it sprang up following ...

Stones, flame throwers: Items could be banned at parades

Associated Press September 8, 2017 Leave a comment

A Mississippi police chief wants to put new limits on what people could wear or carry in parades or protests. Oxford Police Chief Joey East says the proposed changes are in response to violence that erupted during recent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Oxford Eagle reports that people taking part in a parade or other public assembly, or anyone within 500 feet ...

Nearly 100 affordable homes planned for Mississippi city

Associated Press August 22, 2017 Leave a comment

OXFORD — A combination of nearly 100 “lease to own” townhomes, duplexes, and single-family detached homes has been planned to help house a Mississippi city’s area workforce. Oxford Eagle reported on Monday a public-private partnership’s recent $15 million awarding in competitive funding is the result of efforts over the years by Oxford and Lafayette County officials to address the difficulty of creating ...

Beard+Riser opens new office in Oxford

For the MBJ August 4, 2017 Leave a comment

Special to the MBJ Beard + Riser Architects of Greenwood has opened a new office in Oxford, to be located in The Edison at 1450 University Ave. The new office will be led by Dale Riser, who has over 22 years of leadership and project management experience. Prior to forming Beard+Riser in 2007, Riser worked for four years on primarily ...

Morgan Freeman series filming footage in Mississippi

Associated Press August 2, 2017 Leave a comment

Film crews will be in Mississippi to shoot footage for a National Geographic TV series hosted by Morgan Freeman, an Oscar-winning actor who lives in the state. The Oxford Eagle reports filming for an episode of “The Story of Us With Morgan Freeman” will take place Friday in Oxford. The series is set to premier this fall. City officials have approved a location release ...

Networking leads to Walmart deal for Oxford businesswoman

Lisa Monti July 27, 2017 1 Comment

By LISA MONTI Oxford businesswoman Karen Kurr took her Southern-style frozen casseroles up to Bentonville, Ark., and landed a deal in her first meeting with Walmart. Starting in the fall of 2018, Kurr’s No Time 2 Cook family-size meals will be introduced in the frozen food aisles of 250 Walmarts throughout the Deep South. Kurr’s winning combination of fresh ingredients ...

