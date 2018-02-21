A 14 percent-point reduction in federal income tax boosted Sanderson Farms Inc.’s first fiscal quarter’s net income by $37.5 million, the Laurel-based poultry processor announced Wednesday after close of the Nasdaq stock market. Thanks to that tax liability reduction, the company reported in a release that net income was $51.2 million, or $2.24 per share, for the quarter compared with ...Read More »
Sanderson Farms sued over ads that allegedly mislead
By JACK WEATHERLY Several consumer advocacy groups have sued Laurel-based Sanderson Farms Inc. for allegedly using antibiotics and other chemicals in its chicken that the producer advertises as “100% natural.” The Organic Consumers Association, Friends of the Earth and the Center for Food Safety filed the complaint Thursday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California against Sanderson, the ...Read More »
Slowboat Brewing Co. owner says the future is ‘bubbly’
By BECKY GILLETTE Kenny and Carrie Mann are making things happen in downtown Laurel. The young couple left their 9-5 jobs to follow their dreams of owning a brewery. “And they are doing an incredible job,” said Jim Rasberry, chairman of the Economic Development Authority (EDA) of Jones County. Slowboat Brewing Company distributed its first batches of beer on Dec. ...Read More »
Hattiesburg airport director: Essential Air Service program needs to be revised, not eliminated
By BECKY GILLETTE The proposed elimination of the Essential Air Service (EAS) program under the budget proposed by President Donald Trump is of concern in rural states such as Mississippi, where four of the seven commercial service airports in the state receive EAS subsidies. Getting rid of the program is not a new idea. » Read complete story at HATTIESBURG ...Read More »
Lott Furniture reaching 100th birthday during a time of downtown Laurel renaissance
By BECKY GILLETTE Back in the 1940s, Blues musician Blind Roosevelt Graves sang and played his guitar in front of Lott Furniture at 320 Front Street almost daily. “He and his brother, Uaroy, drew massive crowds to Front Street just to hear them play, locals and travelers alike,” said Rodney Rowell, who owns Lott Furniture with his wife, Angie. “It’s ...Read More »
Rasberry: Don’t let fear be the driving force when making financial decisions
By BECKY GILLETTE Jim Rasberry, 34, owner and president of Rasberry Financial Services in Laurel, got an early start in the industry. “I got a life insurance license when I was 19 and started selling life insurance when I was a sophomore in college,” Rasberry said. “When I was a junior in college, I got an investment license and started ...Read More »
Laurel Mercantile a “store of curiosity” helping revive downtown Laurel
“It is amazing the kind of life you can live in Mississippi” By BECKY GILLETTE Three Laurel couples, including one whose HGTV Home Town pilot on renovating historic homes in Laurel had 2.2 million viewers, recently opened a new store downtown, Laurel Mercantile at 414 Front Street, that sells only unique items that have to reach the bar of being such high quality ...Read More »
Cities gain national accreditation
The following Main Street communities in Mississippi have been designated as accredited Main Street America programs for meeting standards set by the National Main Street Center: Aberdeen, Amory, Baldwyn, Batesville, Belhaven, Biloxi, Booneville, Canton, Carthage, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Corinth, Crystal Springs, Greenville, Greenwood, Gulfport, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Holly Springs, Houston, Indianola, Kosciusko, Laurel, Louisville/Noxapater, Macon, Meridian, New Albany, Ocean Springs, ...Read More »
Low sales prices drive Sanderson earnings down in second quarter
By JACK WEATHERLY Sanderson Farms’ earnings dipped to $47.6 million, or $2.11 per share, in the second fiscal quarter ending April 30, compared with $71.2 million, or $3.13 per share a year earlier. The Laurel-based poultry producer said in a release Thursday that earnings were hurt by sales prices – down by 11.4 percent per pound — though volume was up ...Read More »
Bank promotes Jason Johnson
Jason E. Johnson has been promoted to Assistant Vice President at Trustmark’s Laurel Main office, where he serves as Commercial Relationship Manager. Johnson has nine years of banking experience. He develops and manages commercial loan accounts, provides portfolio maintenance and loan administration, and participates in business development activities. Johnson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance from ...Read More »