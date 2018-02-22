The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted Dec. 22, 2017 (the “Act”), offers new tax incentives aimed at benefiting low-income communities (“LICs”) (as defined under the new markets tax credit (“NMTC”) regulations) through the creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (“Opportunity Zones”). Congress believes the Opportunity Zone legislation will encourage investments that will be used to start businesses, develop abandoned ...Read More »
LAW ELEVATED — Court deals setback to Trump’s immigration policy
By Todd P. Photopulos A federal appeals court on Thursday, Feb. 9 unanimously ruled against President Trump’s controversial “travel ban” executive order that attempted to bar foreign nationals from a list of seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Those countries include Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Somalia, although the Executive Order anticipated a reviewing ...Read More »
LAW ELEVATED — Paying for software development? Make sure you own it!
In a digital society dominated by the saying, “there’s an app for that,” copyright protection is essential. Paying to have a work created does not automatically vest ownership of the copyright in the paying party. When making the decision to hire an individual to develop software either as an employee or independent contractor, companies must address ownership before work commences. ...Read More »
LAW ELEVATED — Service line co-management arrangements on the rise
As hospitals continue to seek ways to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs, service line co-management arrangements have regained traction as a popular and productive method of clinical integration. Service line co-management arrangements pose significant benefits for hospitals and physicians alike by aligning clinical and financial interests. Although the charge of hospitals acquiring physician practices appears to ...Read More »