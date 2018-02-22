E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » Tag Archives: law elevated

Tag Archives: law elevated

LAW ELEVATED — Opportunity Funds — The new tax bill’s incentive to spur investments into certain community development projects

For the MBJ February 22, 2018 Leave a comment

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted Dec. 22, 2017 (the “Act”), offers new tax incentives aimed at benefiting low-income communities (“LICs”) (as defined under the new markets tax credit (“NMTC”) regulations) through the creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (“Opportunity Zones”).  Congress believes the Opportunity Zone legislation will encourage investments that will be used to start businesses, develop abandoned ...

Read More »

LAW ELEVATED — Court deals setback to Trump’s immigration policy

For the MBJ February 23, 2017 1 Comment

By Todd P. Photopulos   A federal appeals court on Thursday, Feb. 9 unanimously ruled against President Trump’s controversial “travel ban” executive order that attempted to bar foreign nationals from a list of seven countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days. Those countries include Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Syria, and Somalia, although the Executive Order anticipated a reviewing ...

Read More »

LAW ELEVATED — Paying for software development? Make sure you own it!

Contributing Columnist August 18, 2016 Leave a comment

In a digital society dominated by the saying, “there’s an app for that,” copyright protection is essential. Paying to have a work created does not automatically vest ownership of the copyright in the paying party. When making the decision to hire an individual to develop software either as an employee or independent contractor, companies must address ownership before work commences. ...

Read More »

LAW ELEVATED — Service line co-management arrangements on the rise

Contributing Columnist April 8, 2016 Leave a comment

As hospitals continue to seek ways to enhance patient care, improve operational efficiencies and reduce costs, service line co-management arrangements have regained traction as a popular and productive method of clinical integration. Service line co-management arrangements pose significant benefits for hospitals and physicians alike by aligning clinical and financial interests. Although the charge of hospitals acquiring physician practices appears to ...

Read More »