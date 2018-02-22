The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, enacted Dec. 22, 2017 (the “Act”), offers new tax incentives aimed at benefiting low-income communities (“LICs”) (as defined under the new markets tax credit (“NMTC”) regulations) through the creation of Qualified Opportunity Zones (“Opportunity Zones”). Congress believes the Opportunity Zone legislation will encourage investments that will be used to start businesses, develop abandoned ...Read More »
Tag Archives: law
Divorce firm focusing on men’s, father’s rights opens in Ridgeland
By BECKY GILLETTE Men can be at a disadvantage with it comes to divorce custody agreements and property settlements, says Joseph E. Cordell, co-founder and principal partner of Cordell & Cordell. He said that is why the law firm has come to specialize in representing men in divorce cases. Cordell said in the past even though he had clients who ...Read More »
2 more lawsuits accuse chicken producers of fixing prices
Two major food distributors have filed their own federal lawsuits accusing Tyson Foods and other major chicken producers of fixing prices, but the industry denies any wrongdoing. The lawsuits filed this week in Illinois by Sysco Corp and US Foods Holding Corp. join several other lawsuits pending against the chicken producers. The allegations date back at least to a 2016 ...Read More »
When lawyers stumble … help comes from a source that won’t judge
By NASH NUNNERY Forget stereotypes – being a lawyer isn’t quite as glamorous as Hollywood portrays it to be. Television legal drama ‘Suits’ or 1990s hit series ‘LA Law’ might make for must-see Netflix viewing but the practice of law can be demanding and exceedingly stressful. Work days stretch into work nights. Demand to meet the firm’s billable hours quota ...Read More »
Mississippi less taxing for retirees
By BECKY GILLETTE Mississippi has been named the No. 4 most-friendly tax state for retirees by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance in the recently released 2017 Retire Tax Map which looks at the most and least tax-friendly states for retirees across all 50 states. Sandra Block, senior editor, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, said one reason Mississippi scores so high for being tax friendly ...Read More »
Police: Mississippi lawyer arrested on meth charge
A Mississippi attorney has been arrested on drug charges. Richland police said in a Facebook post that Jeffrey Knight was arrested during a traffic stop conducted for numerous traffic violations on Tuesday night. A drug detection K-9 alerted officers, who conducted a search and found 8 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the car. News outlets report Knight, a local attorney, ...Read More »
38-year Mississippi judge dies, aided criminal rules
A longtime south Mississippi circuit judge has died. State Supreme Court spokeswoman Beverly Kraft says Robert “Rip” Prichard III died Saturday at 78. No cause of death was released. Prichard retired in 2010 as Mississippi’s longest-serving trial judge. He was appointed in 1972 in a judicial district including Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Lawrence, Marion and Pearl River counties. Supreme Court Chief ...Read More »
Bryant appoints S. Trent Favre Hancock County court judge
Gov. Phil Bryant announced today he has appointed S. Trent Favre Hancock County Court judge. Favre is the first to sit on the Hancock County Court bench. His appointment is effective Jan. 1, the date the court becomes active, according to a proclamation issued by Gov. Bryant. “Trent’s extensive experience in private practice, including his representation of governmental entities, will ...Read More »
WE LAW — Divorce, alimony and the GOP tax plan
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act”, its version of tax reform, on Nov. 16. The bill, if signed, would eliminate the deduction for alimony obligations entered into after Dec. 31, 2017. The Senate’s tax reform plan, which appears to be on its way to debate and a vote on the Senate floor, currently retains ...Read More »
How to keep your accountant accountable
By JULIA MILLER For years, technology has been changing how we do everything from driving to paying our bills. Just as new websites and applications have improved our abilities to handle our personal finances, software has made some aspects of accountants’ jobs more efficient. As organizing and tracking debits and credits gets easier, accountants can turn their attention to other ...Read More »