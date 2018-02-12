By JACK WEATHERLY Dr. Charles Miles, president of the Mississippi Board of Medical Licensure, issued a statement Monday defending the board’s selection of an executive director whose medical background includes malpractice lawsuits. Dr. Kenneth E. Cleveland was sued 12 times in Hinds County Circuit Court in a 10-year period. Settlements were reached in some and others were dismissed outright. Miles ...Read More »
Tag Archives: lawsuits
Supreme Court ruling closes books on Tri-State Brick fued
Legal settlements upheld by an arbitrator remain valid regardless of whether the arbitrator made errors of fact or law, the Mississippi Supreme Court said in a late June ruling. Unless an arbitrator violates Mississippi’s arbitration law in deciding a dispute, the state can’t nullify his decision, the court said, emphasizing its finding was one it has made “time and again.” ...Read More »
City says new marina project moving forward despite lawsuits
BAY ST. LOUIS — Though there have been lawsuits over the project, city officials said if all goes according to the plan the new $21 million marina could be built by the end of 2013. The 163-slip harbor will be just north of the CSX railroad bridge. Workers have begun on some construction related to the project, including a $1.7 ...Read More »
Hearing dates set for former airport administrators
TUPELO — Job discrimination lawsuits filed by two former administrators at Tupelo Regional Airport will be heard in federal court in 2013. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports former airport executive director Terry Anderson and former operations director Reid Dawe have sued the airport. Anderson’s case is set for April 8, 2013, in federal court in Oxford. Dawe’s trial is ...Read More »
Group threatens to sue city over sewage treatment
HATTIESBURG — A nonprofit group says its intent to sue the City of Hattiesburg over alleged environmental violations at its sewage lagoon if the city does not clean up its act in 60 days. The Hattiesburg American reports the Gulf Restoration Network sent a letter to Hattiesburg dated Nov. 4, noting its intent to sue if the city does not ...Read More »
Companies want federal findings kept out of oil spill case
NEW ORLEANS — The companies involved in the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history are trying to prevent government investigations blaming them for the disaster from being used against them by the people and businesses who are suing them. Billions of dollars are potentially at stake in a trial scheduled for February to determine whether rig owner Transocean can ...Read More »
Court wants more information in tort cap cases
JACKSON — The Mississippi Supreme Court has asked attorneys for more information as it considers whether the state’s limitation on damages in civil cases is constitutional. In an order last month, the court asked attorneys for Sears, Roebuck and Co., and for plaintiff Lisa Learmonth to explain why a Mississippi jury failed to distinguish between non-economic damages and economic damages. ...Read More »
Speed's eminent domain lawsuit to get underway today
JACKSON — A Hinds County judge is scheduled to hear high-stakes arguments today over a proposed constitutional amendment to prevent governments from taking property for anything but a public project. Circuit Judge Winston Kidd must decide whether the amendment will be put before voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Leland Speed, who is head of the Mississippi Development ...Read More »
Waterfront property owners suing city, secretary of state
A handful of downtown Bay St. Louis waterfront owners have been at odds with the city and the state over the future use of their properties virtually since Hurricane Katrina. Plans to widen Beach Boulevard and build a downtown harbor, they said, could infringe on their property rights. A Bay St. Louis family recently filed suit against the city and ...Read More »
Case against 'King of Torts' authors tossed
OXFORD — A Lafayette County circuit judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a former federal prosecutor and a political blogger over a book they co-wrote about the judicial corruption case involving former attorney Richard “Dickie” Scruggs. The Oxford Eagle reports that Judge Robert Elliot filed an order July 15 dismissing the suit that FBI agent Hal Neilson filed in December ...Read More »