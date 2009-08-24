Patricia Hughes, project coordinator for Broaddus & Associates in Gulfport, has earned the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Accredited Professional title (LEED AP). Hughes has more than 25 years of management experience, specializing in construction and real estate development. A licensed contractor and real estate broker in Mississippi, she has worked in design and construction of commercial, educational, and ...Read More »
