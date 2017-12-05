Mississippi State’s Carl Small Town Center is receiving two statewide awards for its “Marking the Mule” project focused on advancing citizen engagement in the Marks community. CSTC Director Leah F. Kemp recently accepted a 2017 Public Outreach Award from the Mississippi Chapter of the American Planning Association. The award recognizes an individual or program that uses information and education to ...Read More »
MSU’s Carl Small Town Center gains new director, community planner
Leah F. Kemp was recently promoted to director at Mississippi State’s Carl Small Town Center, and Thomas R. Gregory III has begun his new role as the center’s community planner. Kemp previously served for six years as assistant director and one year as interim director. At MSU, she also has served as an adjunct professor, visiting assistant professor and instructor ...Read More »