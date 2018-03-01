TUPELO – Completion of the first of two planned buildings for Fairpark Towers in downtown Tupelo is still several months away, but the four-story, 40,000-square-foot structure is quickly getting filled. “We’ve got it 68 percent leased,” said Colin Maloney, the owner of Maloney Development Properties. “We’ve got some space on the first floor and some space on the third floor. ...Read More »
Restaurants weigh in on food truck regulations
TUPELO – Regulations, if any, for food trucks and any mobile food vendor doing business in the city of Tupelo won’t be introduced anytime soon, officials say. On Tuesday, a meeting was held for brick-and-mortar restaurant owners to voice their concerns at City Hall. In December, a meeting was held for the food truck owners. City officials said they are ...Read More »
Former Tupelo Mayor Ed Neelly dies
TUPELO – Former Tupelo Mayor Edwin “Ed” Neelly III died Wednesday at the age of 78 after a short stay in hospice care. Neelly served a single term as mayor of Tupelo from 2005 to 2009, holding office as a Republican. He decided not to seek re-election. Before that, Neelly held an at-large seat on the City Council for a ...Read More »
Lee County moves to acquire property for new business park
By CALEB BEDILLION / Daily Journal TUPELO – The Lee County Board of Supervisors has agreed to spend a little more than $3 million to purchase land for a new industrial park called the Hive. Under a proposal approved by supervisors Monday morning, the county will acquire nearly 500 acres, which comprises half of a potentially 1,000 acre site ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: If only Tupelo’s unifying culture reached statewide
Do you know the “Tupelo Story,” the uplifting chronicle of Tupelo’s self-transformation from “a hardscrabble hamlet” (Aspen Institute) to a prosperous small city and “national model for homegrown development” (William Winter)? Vaughn Grisham, Jr., built a career around telling the Tupelo Story and was the founding director of the McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at Ole Miss. ...Read More »
Tupelo selects designer for public Fairpark plaza
By CALEB BEDILLION / Daily Journal TUPELO – Tupelo has agreed to pay $25,000 to a local firm to design the streetscape and landscaping of a public plaza to be built as part of a new commercial development within the downtown Fairpark District. By unanimous vote, the Tupelo City Council on Tuesday agreed to award the project contract to Sloan ...Read More »
Tecumseh Products Company expanding in Verona, creating 60 jobs
Tecumseh Products Company is expanding in Verona, investing $1.1 million and creating 60 jobs. Tecumseh, manufacturer of refrigeration and A/C products, is consolidating its Canada operations to Verona. The Verona facility also will begin to manufacture the company’s AK2 line of compressors. Production of the AK2 line began in the second quarter of this year. “Tecumseh is pleased to have ...Read More »
Tupelo stays with Contour for commercial air service
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal Contour Airlines will continue to provide air service for the All-America City after the Tupelo Airport Authority voted 4-1 today to stick with the company. The lone dissenter was board chairman Larry Decker, who wanted more time to look at the proposals by Contour and Boutique Air. And in an expected move, the affirmative ...Read More »
Raw Furniture is more than a store for couple
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal They live in a barn. They work out of a barn. And their business is a converted barn. So when Andrea and Michael Gibson say, “From our barn to yours,” they aren’t kidding. The owners of Raw Furniture Co. in Tupelo, the Gibsons are a couple perfectly matched for each other. He’s the dreamer; ...Read More »
Tupelo Airport to mull airline bids a little longer
By DENNIS SEID / Daily Journal TUPELO – While Contour Airlines has emerged as the leading candidate to continue providing air service in the All-America City, the airport board isn’t quite ready to make a final decision. Contour has provided 30 weekly flights between Tupelo and Nashville since April of last year, and its contract expires in March. It wants ...Read More »