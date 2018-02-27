Senate Education Committee members will consider another version of the school funding bill today that changes the calculation of poverty. Sen. Gray Tollison, a Republican from Oxford and the chairman of the committee, sent the strike-all amendment to committee members late Friday. The new version of House Bill 957 would calculate each district’s funding for low-income students based on ...Read More »
Tag Archives: Legislature
AG Hood says bills pending in Legislature would protect big companies from wrongdoing
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood says bills remain alive during the 2018 session designed to limit his ability to file lawsuits, primarily against large corporations that he says have harmed the state and its citizens. Certain elements of the business community, backed by some in the Republican Party, have long opposed the practice of Hood and past Mississippi attorney generals ...Read More »
Senate Republicans support school funding set in House bill
The next version of a bill to change Mississippi’s $2 billion-plus education funding formula won’t immediately increase proposed funding levels for schools, but might adjust funding upward sooner than the eight years the House proposes. Senate Education Committee Chairman Gray Tollison discussed possible Senate changes to House Bill 957 Wednesday, after his committee discussed the House-passed bill. Tollison, an Oxford Republican, said ...Read More »
Legislation would consolidate administrative functions of agencies
By BOBBY HARRISON / Daily Journal JACKSON – The “back shop,” or administrative functions, for about 20 small state agencies will be centralized under legislation that passed the Senate and is pending in the House. The legislation, authored by Senate Appropriations Chairman Buck Clarke, R-Hollandale, would create the Office of Shared Services within the Department of Finance and Adminstration to ...Read More »
Analysis: Senators argue over state tax diversion to cities
Democratic Sen. Hob Bryan of Amory is generally regarded as one of the smartest people in the Mississippi Capitol, even by those who oppose him ideologically and those who roll their eyes at his occasional finger-pointing, vein-popping rants about public policy. The 65-year-old attorney earned his law degree at the University of Virginia. He has served in the state Senate since January ...Read More »
ROSS REILY — Legislature is intellectually dishonest on education
We keep hearing — over and over and over again — what a wonderful atmosphere there is in Mississippi for business. The Governor, Lt. Governor and Speaker of the House love to talk about how cutting taxes is going to save the world and bring more business to Mississippi. So, while I have my $10 savings on my taxes this ...Read More »
Analysis: Lawmakers must make decisions on oil spill money
Nearly eight years after an explosion unleashed millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico, Mississippi’s elective representatives still must decide how to spend part of the compensation for the spill. Contrasting approaches to that $750 million from oil company BP PLC for lost tax revenue are on display in the state Senate and House. The Senate, led ...Read More »
Coast lawmaker named Mississippi House Education chairman
A Gulf Coast lawmaker is the new leader of the Mississippi House Education Committee. Republican Richard Bennett of Long Beach was named chairman Friday by House Speaker Philip Gunn. Bennett succeeds Republican John Moore of Brandon, who resigned in December facing sexual harassment claims. Republican Casey Eure of Saucier replaces Guice as Gaming Committee chairman. Republican Timmy Ladner of Poplarville ...Read More »
Analysis: Can lawmakers ignore law? Attorney general says so
Few political observers think former Gov. Ronnie Musgrove has much chance of winning his lawsuit trying to force the Legislature to spend the full amount demanded by Mississippi’s school funding formula. It’s a heavy lift to persuade a generally conservative state Supreme Court to order lawmakers to spend hundreds of millions more. But when the attorney general’s office stands up ...Read More »
BILL CRAWFORD: Legislature needs rightsizing too
Republican legislators insist they are making the right moves to “rightsize” state government, which includes shrinking the state budget. If they mean what they say, the Legislature, itself, should be on the rightsizing menu too. Mississippi has one of the larger legislatures in the United States, especially for our small population. We have 122 representatives and 52 senators for ...Read More »