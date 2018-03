Hattiesburg Clinic presented Employee of the Year and Volunteer of the Year titles to several clinic employees during its recent annual awards banquet. Employees of the Year included Sandi Arnold, Marcella Beach, Darcy Blair, Karen Crutcher, Vicki McMahon, Marcia Mordica and Denise Rigby. Arnold, director of clinical education and training, received the Faris Allen Nurse of the Year award. Beach, ...